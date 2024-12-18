Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC North at a Glance

The Steelers are sitting a game and half ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North division. A win for the Ravens would close the gap heading into the last few games of the season. If the Steelers win it would open up an ever bigger gap between the two teams. Cincinnati and Cleveland sit in 3rd and 4th place respectively and Essentially out of contention. Two questions loom for this division. First, will the Steelers take the AFC and get into the Super Bowl? Will the Ravens finally get to the Super Bowl Bowl with a Lamar Jackson led team? You will get your answer by the end of this game on Saturday.



Injury Report

Both teams have key players on the IR and listed a questionable for this game. Pittsburgh has 5 players listed as questionable: WR George Pickens, DT Larry Ogunjobi, S DeShon Elliott, LB T.J. Watt and QB Justin Fields. Ravens: S Sanoussi Kane and LB Adisa Isaac are listed as questionable while CB Arthur Maulet, TE Charlie Kolar and CB T.J. Tampa is on the IR-R.



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Saturday – December 21 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4, 5-3 Away)

The Steelers have a chance to win out this season. The Ravens will be a huge challenge for the Steelers on the road. Before the season started everyone thought that Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was washed up, but he’s not. He has 1912 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions since he’s been back as the starter. He makes it happen for the Steelers offense. The x-factor for the Steelers will be the defensive line trying to contain the Ravens rushing attack. Players to watch: RB Najee Harris, LB Patrick Queen, CB Donte Jackson and TE Pat Freiermuth.



Baltimore Ravens (9-5, 4-2 Home)

The Ravens really need this game at home. With a win the Ravens will tie the Steelers at 10-5 and tie the Steelers in the standings. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is dangerous throwing the ball and running it. Running back Derrick Henry has 1474 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns. Everyone around the world knows that the Ravens want to establish the run and opposing defenses will have to stop them. Players to watch: WR Zay Flowers, LB Roquan Smith, CB Marlon Humphrey and TE Mark Andrews.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 66.7% chance of winning at home. First lady Rosalyn Weaver of the New Life Full Gospel Community church in Kaufman, Texas says, “Pittsburgh will beat the Ravens in a big way and keep first place in the division and you can quote me on that!” I’m taking the Steelers in this week’s upset by 4!



Final Score

Steelers – 30

Ravens – 26