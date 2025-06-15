2025 NBA Finals: Series tied 2-2

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Hey NBA … Pay Attention!

“For heaven’s sake, can we get this over with?!” I’m a huge fan of the NBA, its players, the fashion and it’s fanfare. But It’s just not the same. Next season, the NBA should do away with the in-season tournament, allow the teams to stop the “resting players” and get back to the old NBA All-Star Weekend festivities that allowed fans to fall in love with the league. This series has the look and feel of an old city tournament with a two-game elimination rule which means we have to sit through a guaranteed 3-game schedule for a team that has no business being in the tournament. The NBA needs to find a gym rat and sit down and talk to some hoopers, fanatics and old school fans that have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting the NBA. We, the fans; can’t take another season like this! It’s been 3 years and everyone is gravitating more to the WNBA and Ice Cube’s Big3!



The series is tied 2-2

June 22, 2025, will be the crowning of a new champion. Although the series is tied 2-2, the NBA will drag this series out for the bookies, betting houses, betting apps and NBA critics that want to see more NBA games. The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the best team all season long and have been the favorite in every game but has failed to sweep the Pacers both at home and away. The Pacers are a scrappy team with a lot to prove to themselves and the basketball world. This is what it’s coming down to, the team that makes a run in the fourth quarter will become champions. I’m one for seeing a team repeat and start a dynasty, but I can’t see either team repeating next season. This series is going 7 games and the Thunder will be favored… Just because a team is favored doesn’t guarantee a win, we’ve all seen that in this series.



Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

6/16 – Monday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: ABC

This game will be the swing game of the series. Keep in mind that the Thunder are favored with a 60.9% chance of winning at home. I see the Pacers stealing this game and going back home up a game. Indiana could win it at home, but OKC will win game 6 to bring it back to Oklahoma for Game 7. Am I giving the script away? Possibly, but the winner of this game will need to control the boards and limit their turnovers in order to win. I’m taking the Pacers by 6 in an upset. Indiana has a way of stealing games on the road.

Finals Score: Pacers 110 – Thunder 104



Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers

6/19 – Thursday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: ABC

I took the Pacers for Game 5 so now I’m taking the Thunder in Game 6. Either way it’s going 7 games! The NBA needs this to go the full series in order to keep fans entertained. You will see how dominant the Thunder defense is to force a Game 7. Barring injury both teams will need their benches to put up numbers from scoring, turnovers and rebounding. The team that limits their turnovers will win this one easily. I’m taking Oklahoma City on the road by 12+. Keep an eye on the reigning MVP in this one.

Final Score: Thunder 121 – Pacers 109



Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

6/22 – Sunday – 7:00 p.m. – TV: ABC

If you follow the breadcrumbs that I’ve dropped over this entire series, you will see that the 2025 NBA Finals will be won by the best team in basketball. The Oklahoma City Thunder will win the championship and give the city its first title since moving from Seattle. I love the “David and Goliath” approach from the league, but David won’t win this battle. ESPN has the Thunder with a 60.9% chance of winning at home and hoisting the O’Brien trophy for the Thunder organization. I’m taking the Thunder by 10+. They will be dominant from start to finish in Game 7.

Final Score: Pacers 97 – Thunder 115