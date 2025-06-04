2025 NBA Finals: Games 1 and 2 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

How Did They Get Here

This NBA season has been, to say the least, eventful. TV ratings dipped, and many fans felt disconnected from the action. Still, the league looks poised to bounce back with a fresh and exciting Finals matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Western Conference and the Indiana Pacers from the Eastern Conference.

The Thunder began their playoff run by sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies 4-0 in the first round. In the second round, they edged out the Denver Nuggets in a grueling seven-game series, winning 4-3. Then, in the Western Conference Finals, they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1, with league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earning the Western Conference Finals MVP trophy.

Out east, the Indiana Pacers have overcome the odds throughout the playoffs. They weren’t favored to win their first-round series, yet here they are. Indiana beat the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the first round, then handled the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers by the same margin. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers’ stifling defense shut down the New York Knicks in six games (4-2), with Pascal Siakam earning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award.

This year’s NBA Finals promise to be memorable. Expect new faces, unique styles of play, and an opportunity for the league to spotlight its emerging stars. With fresh marketing and merchandise, this could be one of the best Finals in years. Keep an eye on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Pascal Siakam, Isiah Hartenstein, Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, Aaron Nesmith, Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. Game 1 tips off on June 5 in Oklahoma City.

A New Champion Will Be Crowned

“This ain’t your daddy’s NBA!” Over the last 54 years, history has shown that when a new team claims the title, it’s often due to dominant performances by their big men. Both of these teams share a similar offensive philosophy: move the ball to the open man and take high-percentage shots. They also boast big men capable of defending both the wing and the post.

Defense will be the deciding factor. This series combines old-school basketball fundamentals with a European-style flair, showcasing the evolution and versatility of today’s big men. The Pacers are chasing their first-ever NBA title and hoping to bring a championship to the state often hailed as the birthplace of basketball. The Thunder, who last won a championship in 1979 as the Seattle SuperSonics (led by Dennis Johnson, Fred Brown, and Jack Sikma), are looking to cement their legacy under a new identity.

The winner of this series will forever be etched in NBA lore.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1 – 6/5 – Thursday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: ABC

This is a statement game for both teams. The Pacers have shocked the league by stealing Game 1s in every series so far, consistently setting the tone. However, the Thunder are dominant at home, finishing the regular season with a 35-6 home record. ESPN gives OKC a 65.6% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 230.5—take the over!

Key matchup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Pascal Siakam

Prediction: Thunder by 10

Final Score: Pacers 115 – Thunder 125

Game 2 – 6/8 – Sunday – 7:00 p.m. – TV: ABC

The Pacers will need to respond with stronger defense in Game 2. Adjustments from Game 1 will be key for both teams. While anything can happen in the Finals, OKC continues to defy expectations with their elite defense and explosive transition offense—arguably the best in the league over the past two seasons.

Key matchup: Myles Turner vs. Chet Holmgren

Prediction: Thunder by 15

Final Score: Pacers 117 – Thunder 132