2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Preview

#3 LSU Tigers vs #2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Sunday – April 2 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN+

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



The brackets got busted from the first 3 games of the national tournament this year. I know I picked the Gamecocks to repeat but Iowa shooting guard and national player of the year Caitlin Clark turned into Steph Curry and hung 41 on South Carolina. On the other bench the LSU Tigers are sitting in wait for the Hawkeyes Sunday afternoon in Dallas. This will be one of the must-see televised events on television this weekend. Let’s breakdown the women’s championship game down in the heart of Texas.



#3 LSU Tigers

The Tigers are poised to claim the national championship with a victory. The Tigers have played their best in the 4th quarter in the last 3 games. Sophomore Angel Reese scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win against Virginia Tech while guard Alexis Morris scored 27 points in a 7 point win the game before. Head coach Kim Mulkey has the Lady Tigers mentally focused on hoisting the trophy. Key players for the Tigers: G Flau’Jae Johnson, Ladazhia Williams and Jasmine Carson.



#2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Caitlin Clark will be the hunted in this one. The world saw her put a 41 piece on the Gamecocks in the game leading up to this game. She shot the ball beautifully and kept her team in the game. The Hawkeyes are favored to win this game and become the new face of women college basketball. Keep an eye on the Lady Hawkeyes on the defensive end especially in the paint. Offensive rebound and second chance points has been what has kept the Hawkeyes in close games. Players to watch: G Kate Martin, F Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock.



Prediction

ESPN has the Hawkeyes winning the trophy in Dallas today. The over/under is 160, so take the over. The line is -3.5 for the Hawkeyes. I’m taking LSU by 9. LSU is the better team, but Iowa has the better player. I’ll take the team instead of the player. LSU wins the title!



Final Score

Tigers – 81

Hawkeyes – 72