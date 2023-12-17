Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens Vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday – December 17 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, FL



Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (10-3, 5-1 Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, 3-4 Home)



In the football world you are only good as your last few games, some might say your last game. These two teams have shown that their last five games have shifted the fortunes of both teams. The Baltimore Ravens are 4-1 in their last 5 games with their only loss coming to the Cleveland Browns blowing a 14 point lead as time expired. The Jaguars are 2 and 3 in that same span with losses to the Browns, Bengals and 49ers. Their losses have them fighting for a playoff spot in a stacked field in the AFC. The Ravens with a loss could fall from the number 1 spot in the AFC. depending on how the Dolphins do this week.



What to watch for

Keep an eye on how well both defenses play in the 4th quarter. The Ravens have found a way to pull together and secure a win in the fourth quarter of their last three games while the Jaguars turnovers have become a plague to this team.



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens offense is solid. This team has been racking up yards while falling behind in the chains. They’ve been negatively impacted by costly penalties by the offensive line trying to protect QB Lamar Jackson with holding penalties, holding calls has basically handicapped the offense. When you have a leader like Jackson you can score on any given play. The x-factor for this team will be Jackson using his arm and legs to make plays for the Ravens Sunday night. The Ravens defense is led by linebacker Roquan Smith. They will need to be disruptive in order to secure a win on the road. Creating turnovers has given the Ravens offense good field position in the 4th quarters of their last three games.



Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars surprised the NFL last season by making the playoffs. This team is right on schedule for making a return to the playoffs. The Jaguars are still a few players short of becoming a team that could make a Super Bowl run. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the clear-cut leader of this team. He has passed for 3261 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s been hobbled and will rely on his arm even more to make plays. Running back Travis Etienne, Jr. will be the x-factor for his team. He will need to carry the ball at least 20 times this game. He needs to be effective with his carries as well as pass blocking. The Raven’s defense is giving up 140.3 rushing yards in their last four games to opposing teams and that could be the sweet spot that the Jaguars should exploit on Sunday night. The Jaguars on defense is performing about as poorly as one could imagine. They’ve given up 30+ points to teams with backup qbs in the Browns and Bengals and lost both games. The offense has put up enough points for wins and those two losses have prevented the Jaguars from having the top seed in the AFC.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 63.6% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 42.5, take the over it’s the safe bet. I’m taking the Ravens by 7!



Final Score

Baltimore Ravens – 31

Jacksonville Jaguars – 24