2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl Photo Recap: Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25

The game took place on December 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston in front of 53,251 fans. Here’s our preview for the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl. The results were quite different from the prediction. The game started off with the Texas Tech Red Raiders lining up in an “Air Raid” formation to pay tribute to former Red Raider head coach Mike Leach who passed away on December 12, 2022. Leach coached at Texas Tech from 2000-2009. The Ole Miss Rebels declined the penalty. Then the game took place.

The Red Raiders took advantage of several early miscues by the Rebels and built up a 26-7 halftime lead. Ole Miss made it a game in the second half with 18 points but still made mistakes that Texas Tech would capitalize on en route to their 42-25 victory.

There was over 1,000 yards of combined offense in this one. The Red Raiders had 484 yards and the Rebels put up 558 yards through the air and on the ground. Texas Tech had 3 penalties for 15 yards while Ole Miss had 7 of them for 81 yards. Turnovers were abound with the Red Raiders having a pair of fumbles and an interception. The Rebels also lost two fumbles, however they also had three interceptions. The turnovers and failed fourth down conversions definitely impacted the game negatively for Ole Miss.

Both teams continued their streaks to end the season with the Red Raiders winning four in a row and the Rebels suffering four losses in a row.

Special thanks goes to Lori Harris for these great images.