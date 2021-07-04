Frisco Fighters lose their first game of the season, 38-37.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Fighters fell painfully short in a highly-spirited bout with the Massachusetts Pirates Saturday evening, losing by way of a walk-off field goal, 38-37.

The teams traded blows for much of the first half and both scored within the second quarter’s final minute. Frisco’s kicker Kristov Martinez followed Pirates wide receiver Thomas Owens’ touchdown grab with a field goal as time ran out and Frisco held a 23-21 halftime advantage.

On their first two possessions of the second half, the Fighters wasted no time in finding the endzone. Running back DeMarcus Felton broke loose for a 44-yard rushing score on the third quarter’s first play from scrimmage. Then, seven minutes later, he punched it in from a yard out.

Mass quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, though, also frantically pinned a pair of touchdowns to the scoreboard, keeping the visitors in striking distance.

Frisco couldn’t widen the two-point gap in the fourth quarter, allowing Massachusetts’ Josh Gable to connect on the game-deciding 27-yard boot.

Courtesy Julie Doles, Frisco Fighters

