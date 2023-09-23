19 Colorado Buffaloes vs #10 Oregon Ducks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#19 Colorado Buffaloes vs #10 Oregon Ducks

Saturday – September 23 – 2:30. p.m.

TV: ABC

Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR



Records Before the Game

#19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12)

#10 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12)



Some say that the #19 Colorado Buffaloes are a lucky team. People have been watching “Coach Prime” TikToks and social media and think that the Buffaloes are loud and predictable. This team has wins over TCU, Nebraska and most recently, Colorado State. The Buffs are stacked with talent. Coach Sanders has 4- and 5-star athletes on the bench waiting for a chance to get on the field. Here’s the kicker, the team doesn’t have any captains. The Buffs have “Dogs” and “Leaders”. Essentially this means that the “Dogs” are the guys that has so much talent that they can play more than 3 positions and make a splash at any position. The “Leaders” are guys that has the experience to lead a team to where it’s going” Coach Prime explains. Don’t think for a second that this game will be boring at any point. Let’s take a closer look at the big game in Eugene.



Why you should watch this game

Everyone’s watching to see if the Buffs can go 4-0 or if they’ll get steamed rolled by the Ducks high octane offense.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s so much to do for the church picnic tomorrow. Remember you’re in charge of the entertainment and clowns are creepy!



#19 Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado has one of the most must-see teams in college football since Alabama (2009-2022) when they pretty much ruled the college football landscape. Colorado’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a junior with one more year of eligibility. He has passed for 1251 passing yards with 10 passing touchdowns and 1 interception this season. His QBR is 80.0. This guy has plenty of touch on deep balls and the ability to change plays under the center. Keep an eye on his brother Shilo Sanders playing safety for the team. The defense will be the x-factor for a win on the road.



#10 Oregon Ducks

The Ducks have a proven leader in quarterback Bo Nix under center for the team this year. He started his college career at Auburn, but he is exactly what this team needed. Running back Bucky Irving can carry the ball between the tackles and if he breaks through the trenches, he’s off to the races. He’s averaging 8.0 yards a carry. Oregon averages 229.3 yards a game. Oregon will come out running the ball and establish themselves as bullies upfront. The x-factor for the game will be the cornerbacks and covering the dangerous young receiver of the Buffaloes will be key.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ducks with a 93.9% chance of winning at home this weekend. The over/under is 70, so take the over! I’m taking Colorado by 6!



Final Score

Buffaloes – 40

Ducks – 34