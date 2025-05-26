05/26/2025 Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays

Rangers lose game one of three game series.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
WIN
K. Gausman5-4
8.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K, 0 BB
LOSS
J. deGrom4-2
5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB
SAVE
J. Hoffman11
1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|TOR
|TEX
|1st
|Varsho homered to right (374 feet).
|1
|0
|4th
|Kirk hit sacrifice fly to right, Guerrero Jr. scored, Varsho to third.
|2
|0
|4th
|Langford homered to left (373 feet).
|2
|1