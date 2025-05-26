News Ticker

05/26/2025 Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays

May 26, 2025 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MiLB, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Michael Kolch

Rangers lose game one of three game series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 0
0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0
 
 
K. Gausman
WIN

K. Gausman5-4

8.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K, 0 BB
 
J. deGrom
LOSS

J. deGrom4-2

5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB
 
J. Hoffman
SAVE

J. Hoffman11

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 TOR TEX
  1st Varsho homered to right (374 feet). 1 0
  4th Kirk hit sacrifice fly to right, Guerrero Jr. scored, Varsho to third. 2 0
  4th Langford homered to left (373 feet). 2 1

 

