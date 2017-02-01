The Top 4 Ways Laurel Lance Returned to Arrow

By Alex Gustafson

With Laurel Lance’s return to Arrow at the end of the fall finale in December has left audience members puzzled with how she has returned.

After Damien Darhk stabbed Laurel in episode of 18 of Season Four titled “11:59” fans of the character and the series seriously questioned the decision to kill off the primary love interest of Green Arrow from the character’s comic book history in a disjointed and poor sequence of events.

The four ways Laurel Lance possibly returned: