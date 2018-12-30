TCU improves to 10-1

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Adeola Akomolafe registered her second career double-double and TCU outscored Alcorn State 55-10 in the second half as it rolled to an 88-31 victory in its final non-conference game of the season on Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs finish their non-conference slate with a 10-1 record, which ties for the best start to a season in program history (2003-04) and currently stands as the best record in the Big 12 Conference.



TCU has now won seven consecutive games, matching its longest winning streak under head coach Raegan Pebley and tying for the fourth-longest in school history.



Akomolafe finished Saturday’s contest with a career-high tying 15 points along with 11 rebounds, giving her a double-double for the second time in two games against Alcorn State. She previously accomplished the feat in a win over the Lady Braves on Dec. 20, 2016.



THE RUNDOWN

After a back-and-forth first quarter the Horned Frogs started to pull away in the second with the help of a couple key runs, including a 11-1 stretch to end the half. TCU’s defense managed to hold Alcorn State scoreless in the final 2:32 as it took a 33-21 lead into the locker room.



Amy Okonkwo and Akomolafe paced the Frogs with seven points each in the opening half with Akomolafe shooting a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and grabbing a team-leading six rebounds and two assists.



TCU came out to start the second half and dominated the entire 20 minutes. A 30-0 run spanning the final 3:51 of the first half through the 1:22 mark of the third quarter help the Horned Frogs break open the game.



The Frogs allowed just two points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth to set a new school record for the fewest points allowed in the second half of a contest. The 31 total points allowed tie for the fifth-fewest ever by a TCU team.



The 57-point margin of victory ties for the ninth-highest in program history and marks the largest win for TCU since it defeated Houston Baptist by 58 (96-38) on Nov. 12, 2010.



Okonkwo led the Frogs against Alcorn State with 17 points, hitting three of her six 3-point attempts. Freshman Yummy Morris came off the bench and posted a career-high 13 points to go along with six rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Courtesy; TCU Basketball