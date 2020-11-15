Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams

Sunday – November 15 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (6-2, 2-2 Away)

Los Angeles Rams (5-3, 3-0 Home)

The Rams appeared to be the crowned jewel of the NFC the last two years. They went through their schedule like a hot knife through butter. This year the Rams looks as if they’re searching for their win every week. The Seattle Seahawks started off hot and now their standing on the sidelines scratching their heads in the 4th quarter. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC match up in Inglewood.



The team that needs this win

The Los Angeles Rams need this win to gain some footing in the conference. They need to beat the Seahawks at home to prove that they belong back at the top of the NFC and have the upper hand in the division.



Playoff picture

Teams like the Cardinals, Bears, Packers, Saints and Buccaneers are laying claims to the NFC championship this year. It was automatic that you pencil in the Rams, but now they look mediocre. The Seahawks, they’re almost a guarantee this season to make the postseason.



Seattle Seahawks

QB Russell Wilson has to come out smoking. Over the past three game, he has played catch up in the 4th quarter. The Rams defense is physical and stingy. You can’t get behind in double digits and expect to make a come back against a good defense. Look for wide out DK Metcalf to get into the end zone as well. The Seattle defense will be the x factor this week on the road. Stopping Jared Goff will be key for a Seahawk win on the road this week.



Los Angeles Rams

QB Jared Goff has to play above expectations. Over the last three games he’s looked a bit shaken under center. Last week they lost on the road in Miami. The team had way too many three and outs in the second half last week. The defense got carved up by a rookie quarterback and played like they had no fire. This week DT Aaron Donald has to be disruptive. He was held in check while the Dolphins went crazy last week.



Prediction

The defenses will be key this week. The team that creates the most turnovers will win this one easily. I can see this game being close going into the 4th quarter. I’m taking the Seahawks by 5!



Final Score

Seahawks – 24

Rams – 19