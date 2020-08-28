Netflix and Chill: Best Movies to Watch on Date Night

Let’s face it; sometimes it can be challenging to decide on what movie to watch on Date Night.

Horror or Romance? Comedy or Drama? No matter what genre preference you and your significant other have, we are here to help you narrow down the best movies to help you Netflix and chill.

Want to learn more? Keep on reading to learn how to spice up your date night with these best movies.

The Notebook

Who hasn’t heard of The Notebook?

This heartwrenching romance movie based on the novel of the same name is a real tearjerker. Set in 1940s America, the story follows Noah and Allie in their complex but ultimately meant-to-be relationship.

If you want a romantic movie to set the mood, then The Notebook is an excellent choice for date night.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

This romance, sci-fi, and comedy film is a mish-mash of every genre, but in the best way. Starring Jim Carey and Kate Winslet as Joel and Clementine, this movie follows the duo as they try to get each other erased from their minds.

Between the artistic shots, incredible plot, and beautiful soundtrack, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a film for those who love layers and astonishing acting.

Scream

Who doesn’t love a little spook?

This 1996 horror classic sure holds up to its name. If you and your date love slasher flicks, this one is sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

Following the terrible events of a Ghostface killer, Scream encapsulates the best aspects of a thrilling horror movie. Between twists and turns, you and your significant other will share the fear and lean on each other for moral support during this film.

Titanic

One of the most iconic movies ever, Titanic is a romantic, thrilling, and heartbreaking tale of Jack and Rose’s relationship.

Set on the notorious cruise ship, the events that transpire in Titantic are dramatic and beautiful, featuring excellent cinematography and direction by James Cameron.

Titanic is also a long film, so make sure you have plenty of popcorn and are comfortable before starting this one.

The Princess Bride

This cult classic is an ’80s icon and is a hilariously refreshing story of swashbuckling adventures in a fantastical world.

Follow Westley and Buttercup as they fight for a fairytale romance, but this movie isn’t just about the two of them. Their companions, including Ingo Montoya and Fezzik, played by Mandy Patinkin and Andre the Giant, make this an entertaining and exciting film.

Hitch

It’s a classic tale of a smooth-operator, but with some witty dialogue and enjoyable performances. Hitch stars Will Smith, a dating coach who tries to help client Albert, played by Kevin James, land a date.

With excellent chemistry between the cast and great dynamics, this film is sure to be a tremendous light-heartened flick that you and your date will love.

The Best Movies for Netflix and Chill

From gut-wrenching romance movies to a swashbuckling fairytale, comedies, and slasher flicks, these are certain to be the best movies in your Netflix and chill rotation.

