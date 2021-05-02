Pato Oward wins at Texas Motor Speedway

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Pato Oward wins is first Indy car race of his young career.

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward passed Josef Newgarden in the final stint of the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway to score his first win, and the team’s first for almost three years.

O’Ward became the first Mexican winner of an INDYCAR SERIES race since Adrian Fernandez in 2004. This also was McLaren’s first win in INDYCAR since April 22, 1979, when Johnny Rutherford swept a doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

https://www.indycar.com/results/ntt-indycar-series/2021/xpel-375/race