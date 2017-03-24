LONE STAR PARK CELEBRATES ITS 20th ANNIVERSARY

2017 Thoroughbred Season Opens Thursday, April 20

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (March 15, 2017) – With more than 19 million horse racing fans coming through the gates and $5.8 billion wagered during its storied history, Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie is jockeying for a lively 20th anniversary celebration during its 2017 Thoroughbred Season, which runs Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, July 30.

The celebration, lasting throughout the spring and summer, includes thrilling horse racing, delicious menu offerings at Silks and its other restaurants, live music, fun family entertainment, patriotic revelry, fantastic deals and plenty of giveaways. There is something for the entire family to enjoy.

“We are looking forward to celebrating Lone Star Park’s 20th anniversary,” says Scott Wells, President & General Manager of Lone Star Park. “It’s going to be a great party and the perfect way to kick off the excitement of live horse racing in North Texas during 2017!”

The following are 20th anniversary highlights. Please check LoneStarPark.com for additional details.

Fan Appreciation Giveaways

Horse racing fans will love being a part of the 20th anniversary celebration when they receive fun commemorative giveaways as they pass through the Grandstand admission gates on select days.

Magnetic Schedules to the first 5,000 fans on Opening Day (April 20)

T-shirt to the first 3,000 fans on May 5, May 26 and July 14

Ballcap to the first 2,500 fans on May 19, June 2 and June 23

Koozie to the first 1,500 fans on May 12, June 9 and June 16

Lone Star Music Series

After an exciting day of horse racing, fans will sit back and enjoy beautiful, starry Lone Star nights while listening to the music of popular Texas country artists. Featured acts for the 2017 Thoroughbred Season include:

Friday, June 16 – Josh Abbott Band , garnering attention from the national music scene and entering top country charts. The band has even made national television appearances recently on popular late night talk shows Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CONAN.

Friday, July 7 – Randy Rogers Band , hailing from North Texas. The band has shared the stage with music icons Willie Nelson, the Eagles, and Dierks Bentley. Rolling Stone magazine ranked them alongside such artists as U2 and the Rolling Stones in its list of Top Ten Must-See Artists.

Friday, July 21 – Pat Green, a Grammy-nominated performer who has sold over two million albums. Green plays to sold out arenas and concert halls including the famed Houston Astrodome. He has joined fan-favorite music artists including Keith Urban, Dave Matthews Band, and Kenny Chesney on major tours.

Extreme Racing – Saturday, April 29

Camels, ostriches and zebras…oh my! Back by popular demand, Lone Star Park is hosting wacky Extreme Racing on Saturday, April 29, featuring jockeys trying their luck with racing camels, ostriches, and zebras. Guaranteed to give horse racing fans a belly laugh, these out-of-the-ordinary exotic animal races will take place on the main track between regularly scheduled thoroughbred races. The evening also includes a Family Fun Park on the lawn, complete with bounce houses and a petting zoo.

Kentucky Derby Day – Saturday, May 6

Watch, wager and win on the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby simulcast live from Churchill Downs. In addition to the simulcast event, Lone Star Park will host the ‘Kentucky Derby Best Hat’ contest with celebrity judges for a chance to win multiple prizes! One (1) winner in each of our categories, “Most Stylish” and “Most Creative”, will receive $500 with an additional three (3) winners receiving “A Day at the Races” package for Honorable Mention. The day will also include a Family Fun Park on the lawn with bounce houses, pony rides and a petting zoo.

Hall of Fame Day – Sunday, May 28

In celebration of the 20th Anniversary, Lone Star Park will induct three new members into its famous Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include the late Steve Sexton (former executive vice president and general manager at Lone Star Park and former president of Churchill Downs Racetrack and Entertainment), Cliff Berry (retired jockey with more wins than any other jockey in Lone Star Park and Remington Park histories) and G.R. Carter (legendary 10-time champion quarter horse jockey who recently retired).

Lone Star Bark / Jockeys & Java – Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)

A paw-fect way to celebrate Memorial Day is to make plans for the 3rd annual “Lone Star Bark.” Activities will include dog races with cash prizes, pet vendor booths, on-site adoptions with Prairie Paws Adoption Center and giveaways for every dog in attendance. Before the races, join us for Jockeys & Java, where you can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast while you watch the horses during their morning training, listen to interviews with special guests and take an in-depth tour of the barn and stable area.

Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration – Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4

Two spectacular nights of fireworks will be held at Lone Star Park on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 following the races. In addition to live racing and fireworks, enjoy additional entertainment for the entire family with live music and our expanded Family Fun Park. In addition, all members of the military will receive one (1) free general admission with a valid military I.D.

To learn more about additional 20th anniversary happenings and to purchase tickets, visit LoneStarPark.com. Ticket prices range from $5 to $27. Children under there years of age are free. Restrictions, exclusions and additional charges may apply. Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent. Lone Star Park is located at 1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie, Texas 75050.