Demetrious Johnson to Move up to Bantamweight?



By Kyler Kuehler

Flyweight Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson made history at UFC 216 when he defeated number three ranked contender Ray Borg via submission due to an armbar thus giving him eleven successful title defenses and breaking the former record of ten held by former middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Johnson appears to be unstoppable and now that he has broken the record and pretty much cleaned the division fans will wonder if he will now put the flyweight division behind and move up to bantamweight and try to become a two-division champion.

He did state he would if he was paid the right amount and with the bantamweight division full of competition with the possibility of getting a higher paycheck it looks as if he just might make the move.

It would just make sense and since many have believed the flyweight division to only be a part of the UFC because of Johnson would also help prove he is not the best in the business because he was “handed” a title, but because he can actually fight and dominate his fights without the help of PEDs.

Yes, when he first arrived in the UFC he started out as a bantamweight contender and even fought for the title against Dominick Cruz at UFC Live: Cruz vs. Johnson, which he lost via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45). But that was in 2011 and a lot has happened since then as the bantamweight division grew with competition Johnson grew into a more well-rounded competitor to the point he is now ranked as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world and to continue his reign as the king would make more sense to take on the current bantamweight roaster with the possibility of dominating two divisions before calling it a career and leaving his legacy to always be remembered.

Of course, like I just stated, the bantamweight division has evolved significantly since Johnson’s last appearance in the division so the easy way to the top he had in the flyweight division might not be so easy in the bantamweight, especially with top dogs like T.J Dillashaw, Jimmie Rivera, Dominick Cruz and current champion Cody Garbrandt who are all competitors not to joke about and would love to put their skills to the test against the current pound-for-pound king.

Whatever Johnson decides will be up to himself only, but since he literally has no competition left in the flyweight division it would only be right for him to finally move on and try to improve his career to greater heights with the chance of one day being known as the greatest fighter to ever compete inside the octagon.