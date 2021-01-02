Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Sunday – January 3 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (6-9, 2-5 Away)

New York Giants (5-10, 2-5 Home)



This year has been one of the worst that the Cowboys have had in years. The 2020 season was slated to be the year that the Cowboys make their Super Bowl run. The team has locked up all of their stars except for Dak Prescott. Dak goes down with a broken leg and at the time of the injury he lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. Then the quarterback carousel started and Zeke wasn’t Zeke and the defense took a 10 game break! This game boils down to two things: 1) Cowboys win and a Washington loss and Dallas wins the NFC East. 2) A Washington win and they win the NFC East and the Cowboys will wait until next year… Again! Let’s take a look at this week’s final for the Cowboys on the road.



Dallas could win the NFC East

The Dallas defense will be the key this week. We can talk about the offensive side of the ball, but the defense has been playing lights out. Over the past five games, the Giants have averaged 9 points per game! The defense has 7 sacks and 5 takeaways over a recent four game span.



The NFC East

Washington is in the driver’s seat, but they don’t have a consistent player at the quarterback position. The Giants are making a case to stop the Cowboys from claiming the division and taking it for themselves, provided the Giants win and the Washington Football Team loses on Sunday. Dallas has a 28% chance of winning the division Sunday.



Dallas Cowboys

QB Andy Dalton has been playing some pretty good ball in the last three games with key wins over: Cincinnati, San Francisco and Philadelphia. The Cowboys are sitting pretty. Wide outs Micheal Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper have scored in every game opening up the running game for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The tight ends will be the x-factor for the Cowboys on the road this week. A team effort from all three phases of the game will be needed.



New York Giants

QB Daniel Jones will start this week. He has been hampered with injuries this year which has allowed back up QB Colt McCoy to get some playing time. The Giants offensive is very deceiving. They beat Seattle on the road. They have dropped their last three games to Baltimore, Cleveland and Arizona averaging 9 points per contest. Look for the Giants to play well at home with so much on the line in this final regular season game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Giants with a 59.6% chance of winning this one at home. I respect the football nuts over at ESPN, Bleacher Report and the Sporting News. Here at Blitz Weekly we’re taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Dallas – 34

New York – 21