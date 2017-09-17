Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: Game Preview

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Zach Walker

Who do the Cowboys need to shut down?

WR Emmanuel Sanders – Yes, of course, the Broncos offense has quite an arsenal of weapons. Demaryius Thomas is a big time threat on the outside, and will likely occupy the Cowboys’ strongest corner, likely Anthony Brown. Cody Latimer was a second round pick from a few years ago, and could look at this game against a pretty young secondary to come out of his shell. Then there are the Bronco running backs: C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, and the newly acquired Jamaal Charles. But when the Broncos are forced into ugly third downs, it’s the SMU product that’ll be there for the Broncos. His ability to separate from defenders is going to really drive fans up a wall, and the Cowboys’ defensive coaching staff.

Who on the Cowboys, needs to step up?

QB Dak Prescott – I know the Cowboys won, beat the Giants on Sunday night, but what the F*** was that game plan? Look, I’m all for expanding Dak Prescott and starting to get to the meaty core of his potential, but with the way that the Cowboys can drive on people, throwing the ball as much as they did in the first half was dumb, simple as that. If that’s to be the new normal around here, Prescott is going to need to be more precise, sharper on his throws. Denver has an excellent secondary, and they can take the ball away as good as anybody. Prescott is going to have to be on target for his game a mile up.

Which group will give the Cowboys trouble?

The Denver Cornerbacks – Like I mentioned, the Broncos’ secondary is good. That’s an understatement. The Broncos go three deep with premium cornerbacks, that would be any team’s top option. Bradley Roby is probably the fastest of the three and will probably shadow Terrence Williams throughout the game. Chris Harris is likely considered their most technically sound cornerback, and might be the Broncos best move to combat Jason Witten. And Aqib Talib will be on Dez Bryant. That’s really not an easy game for Dak Prescott to throw through.

Which group will give the Broncos trouble?

The Dallas Defensive Front – The men most responsible for the Cowboys’ win on Sunday night was the Cowboys’ defensive front. DeMarcus Lawrence looked absolutely excellent, getting pressure at will against the Giants and around Eli Manning. The rest of the front, Stephen Paea, Charles Tapper, Maliek Collins, and Tyrone Crawford were being genuinely dominant and making the tackles that were in front of them. I’d love to see more of Taco Charlton, who I almost swore didn’t get into the game. The Broncos’ line isn’t that much better than the Giants’, despite the fact that they have Ron Leary on their side.

What will it take for the Cowboys to win?

Run the ball and action off of that, and how about not throwing three straight times three yards from the goal line.

Prediction

Dallas 27 – Denver 17