Cowboys Winning Streak Snapped

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

Dallas’ eleven-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the New York Giants. For the first time since 2011, Dallas has been swept by New York. Dallas is now 11-2, they’re only two losses being against the Giants. Had Dallas won, they would have clinched the NFC East.

A Look at Their Performance

Offense: Dak Prescott went 17-for-37, throwing for 165, one touchdown and two interceptions. This was Dak’s first career multi-interception game. Terrance Williams caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Jason Witten and Cole Beasley combined for eight catches and 67 yards. Dez Bryant caught only one pass for ten yards. Bryant was targeted nine times and on the one catch he made, he fumbled, being his first since November 28, 2013. Ezekiel Elliot ran the ball 24 times for 107 yards and no touchdowns. Overall, the offense was terrible. 260 total yards and committing three turnovers. They had opportunity after opportunity but they couldn’t get the job done. They didn’t even get to the redzone. Offense gets an F.

Defense: Allowed 260 yards of total offense, forced three turnovers, sacked Eli Manning three times, and only allowed NY to get into the redzone once. They made stops and provided the offense with opportunities to capitalize, but the offense couldn’t do so. All season long, it was the offense that was helping the defense, but in this game, it was the complete opposite. Defense deserves an A.

The Cowboys need to move on. They can’t let this loss affect them. They can still win the NFC East and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

This Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in town. Tampa Bay is on a five-game winning streak, so Dallas will need to be ready. They can’t afford another loss. If they can win against Tampa, they’ll be fine. They need to take it one game at a time.