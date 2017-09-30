- Connecticut Huskies at SMU Mustangs: Game Preview
Baylor Bears vs Kansas State Wildcats Preview
- Updated: September 30, 2017
Game Info
Baylor Bears vs Kansas State Wildcats
Saturday – September 30 – 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bill Snyder Family Stadium – Manhatten – KS
Records Prior to the Game
Baylor Bears (0-4, 0-1 Big 12)
Kansas State Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
You can kindly say, “Let’s scrap this year!” if you’re a Baylor fan… Baylor is under a new regime with a dark cloud looming over the school, football program and the City of Waco. I’m not giving the city the tag of sweeping things under the table. This is a good team that needs a chance to mesh and grow from here. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest.
Why you should watch this game
This is a good team that has a chance of winning. Watch the game this week and see if the Bears can turn it around.
Why shouldn’t watch this game
The fair just opened and you want to beat the rush to check out Big Tex!
Offense
The key to gaining a win is on the shoulders of Sophomore Zach Smith. He played big against OU last week and almost pulled off a win. Wide receiver John Lovett has to be a threat on the outside. If he wants to be the man he has to get the ball and make plays. Denzel Mims needs at least 20 carries to gain a balance carrying the ball. The offensive line looked great opening up running lanes for Mims last week, and this week the line will be tested again. The offense needs to put up points early and often during the game.
Defense
Last year Jesse Ertz torched Baylor’s defense. He had a career day on the ground and through the air.
He has the ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage and left the Bear defense baffled. He’s always looking for the quick pass, but prefers to tuck the ball and run. He leads the team in passing and rushing like he did last year. The key on defense is stopping Ertz all together.
Prediction
The Bears can pull off a win at anytime and one of these days, they will! If they can’t control the line of scrimmage on defense the team will be 0-5 after this one. ESPN has the Bears with a 16.7% chance of winning. Maybe the experts are right! Can the Bears pull it together? This week, I’m going with K-State by 10!
