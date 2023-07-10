I Love The 90’s Tour @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Words by Susie Ramone, Photos by Dustin Schneider

Last Friday the long-running I Love the 90’s Tour made a stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Las Colinas.

The tour has a revolving roster of artists, the one constant being the headliner, Vanilla Ice.

For anyone that grew up listening to Rap, Hip Hop, or R&B in the late 80’s and throughout the 90’s this was a night full of nostalgia. As someone that listened to, and LOVED, this particular lineup, it was a night to remember!

The DJ for the night really had the crowd going early, playing all the classics as people danced to their seats. His mixes between artists kept the party going.

Here’s a quick recap of artists for this stop.

Kicking off the night right, Young MC started his six-song set with Back At It before introducing a new song, Nocturnal. He then made his way through the classics ending with show stopper and crowd-pleaser, Bust a Move. My favorite, though, was that he stuck around for one more and did the Fastest Rhyme from his first album. Epic.

Did y’all know that Tone Loc was the first rapper to have a number-one album on the Billboard Music Charts? Also, he’s been part of this tour since 2016, which I find completely fascinating. Loc performed all the classics, including Funky Cold Medina and Wild Thing. Interspersed in there were a lot of covers of some classic West Coast rap songs like Gin and Juice and Hot Steppa (okay, that one’s probably not West Coast).

Next up was 2 Live Crew, who made the crowd go crazy by giving them ALL their best-known songs including Throw that D, One and One, and my personal favorite – Hoochie Mama.

All 4 One came to the stage next and I can’t even tell you how much I loved that they still use the same choreography and can really get the crowd involved with their songs – I Can Love You Like That and I Swear. This was another band that covered a lot of other band’s songs including, Motown Philly and This is How We Do It. Super fun.

16 Year Old Susie could hardly contain herself with the next artist, Rob Base! Rob Base started off the set right with Get Your Hands Up of the 1994 album, Break of Dawn. He then did a hodge podge Old School Medley of songs before closing out with Joy and Pain and It Takes Two! He was the one I was there for and he did not disappoint. It was all I could have asked for.

Closing out the night, and rightfully so, was Vanilla Ice. The dude had a full-on block party happening on stage, including bringing out a Ninja Turtle *and* a polar bear. It was so much fun! His set included, but was not limited to Ride the Horse, Play that Funky Music, Ninja Rap, and lots of freestyling. One of my favorite parts was when Mr. Ice let us know that he was born just down the road at BUMC…that was cool. He, of course, closed the night out with Ice, Ice, Baby and it was all that anyone could have hoped for with a Vanilla Ice show

The night was so fun – full of dancing, singing along, and overflowing with nostalgia. Big thanks to all the artists that keep this tour going and for letting us all share in the joy of the 90s!

Vanilla Ice

Rob Base

All-4-One

2 Live Crew

Tone Loc

Young MC