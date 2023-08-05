Wings fell, 104-89, to the Chicago Sky

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Score after 1st Quarter: Dallas 20, Chicago 26

Score at Halftime: Dallas 48, Chicago 58

Score after 3rd Quarter: Dallas 86, Chicago 70

Final Score: Dallas 89, Chicago 104

Natasha Howard recorded her first career triple-double with a team leading 28 points alongside 12 rebounds and a career high 11 assists. Her triple-double represents the eighth in the league this season and alongside Satou Sabally’s on July 28, represents the third in Wings franchise history and first time two Wings players have recorded a triple-double in the same season. Howard is just the third player to record a 25-point triple-double (Lisa Leslie 2004, Sabrina Ionescu 2021) Her 11 assists trounced her previous career high of 6 set with New York in 2022.

Sabally totaled 18 points, four assists and four rebounds. Rookie Maddy Siegrist recorded double-digit scoring for the third time this season with 10 points on 5-6 (83.3%) shooting.