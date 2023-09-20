News Ticker

Wings balanced attack knock Dream out of the Playoffs

September 20, 2023 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 
 
  1 2 3 4 T
ATL 24 10 16 24 74
DAL 23 29 18 31 101

Team Stats

 
FG 28-68 41-78
Field Goal % 41.2 52.6
3PT 7-20 7-21
Three Point % 35.0 33.3
FT 11-18 12-14
Free Throw % 61.1 85.7
Rebounds 28 41
Offensive Rebounds 5 12
Defensive Rebounds 23 29
Assists 14 22
Steals 5 9
Blocks 4 7
Total Turnovers 18 13
Points Off Turnovers 25 5
Fast Break Points 4 14
Points in Paint 34 54
Fouls 13 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 3 27

