Wings balanced attack knock Dream out of the Playoffs

|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|ATL
|24
|10
|16
|24
|74
|DAL
|23
|29
|18
|31
|101
Team Stats
|FG
|28-68
|41-78
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|52.6
|3PT
|7-20
|7-21
|Three Point %
|35.0
|33.3
|FT
|11-18
|12-14
|Free Throw %
|61.1
|85.7
|Rebounds
|28
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|29
|Assists
|14
|22
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Total Turnovers
|18
|13
|Points Off Turnovers
|25
|5
|Fast Break Points
|4
|14
|Points in Paint
|34
|54
|Fouls
|13
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|3
|27