The Most Popular Betting Sports in the USA

The United States has a long and storied tradition of sports fandom. Since its founding, the population has been playing different sports, whether it be stick and ball sports, kickball games, or martial arts. Some of the most popular sports in the world today, such as basketball and baseball, originated in the United States. It shouldn’t surprise us to learn that the country has a deep passion for sports and for betting.

Sports Betting in the USA

The USA has had a murky history with wagering on sports. The practice has been legal, illegal, or in a grey area regarding the law. However, this all changed in 2018. The US government passed a bill legalizing all forms of online sports betting on a federal level. In other words, Americans can now place bets online, no matter where they are.

The law has led to the popularization of online sportsbooks. Sports fans can now visit top-quality, bookies like Novibet using any electronic device, including their smartphone. What this means is, no matter where you are, whether you are commuting, relaxing at a café, or chilling on the couch, you can check out the latest odds and place bets. But, what sports would an average American bettor be wagering on? In this article, we attempt to answer that question.

Football

To the rest of the world, football refers to the most popular sport in the world. In the United States, we are talking about the gridiron, the most popular sport in America. Football first began being played around the late 19th or early 20th century. Hugely inspired by rugby and soccer, the game bears a lot of similarities to both, while maintaining its own distinct character.

In the USA, football is the most popular sport to bet on. Any website that appeals to US residents will cover the latest football games hosted by the NFL. Of course, the biggest sporting event in the country is the Super Bowl. The event rivals the Olympics or the FIFA World Cup in terms recognition.

Baseball

Was there any doubt that America’s favorite pastime will make the list? Baseball’s history is very murky, and its origin hotly debated. What we do know is that it originated in the United States, sometime in the 19th century.

Today, American baseball is headed by Major League Baseball, the biggest sports organization in the USA. The game attracts a lot of bettors and fans annually, with a lot of sportsbooks covering it with utmost care.

Basketball

The National Basketball Association is probably the biggest basketball organization in the world. Players from all over the globe dream of one day threading the same field as greats like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, etc.

Basketball is also the second most popular sport worldwide, after soccer. Unsurprisingly, it draws in a huge amount of bettors. The fascinating thing is that; the NBA is not the only organization that attracts betting in the USA. March Madness is one of the biggest basketball betting events in the country, and it is a tournament played on the college level.