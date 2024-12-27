Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFC North Standings

This is one of the best divisions in football also known as the “Black & Blue Division” for its brutal games. At one point this division was the laughingstock of the league, nowadays it has 3 teams with 11+ plus wins. The Detroit Lions are on track to be the number 1 seed for the playoffs this season at 13-2 and are tied with the Vikings record wise. The Packers are bound for the Wild Card at 11-4. The Vikings need to win and have the Lions lose in order to take the top spot in the division and perhaps in the conference.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable and inactive this week. The Packers have 4 inactive players with one as questionable with a return on 12/29. The Vikings have 3 listed as questionable and 2 on the IR. Packers: S Evan Williams, CB Jaire Alexander, LB Quay Walker and C Jacob Mark listed as questionable while WR Christian Watson on the IR. Vikings: S Harrison Smith, DT Jalen Redmon, CB Fabian Moreau listed as questionable. IR LB Ivan Pace Jr and QB J.J. McCarthy is out.



Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday – December 29 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN



Green Bay Packers (11-4, 5-2 Away)

The Packers are 4-1 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Chicago, San Francisco, Miami and Seattle. The Packers are poised to get into the playoffs and make a run at the Super Bowl. Quarterback Jordan Love has 3135 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has a veteran running back in Josh Jacobs that has made his life easier in Green Bay this season. Jacobs will be the x-factor for a win this weekend. Players to watch: WR Jayden Reed, WR Christian Watson, S Xavier McKinney at PK Brandon McManus.



Minnesota Vikings (13-2, 7-1 Home)

The Vikings are on an 8-game winning streak. They have wins over Chicago (twice), Arizona, Atlanta and Seattle. The Vikings are led by a quarterback that everyone called a bust, but who’s laughing now! Sam Darnold has 3776 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions right now. Running back Aaron Jones have been the work horse for the Vikings since signing a deal with the team this season. He will be the x-factor for the Vikings at home this week. Players to watch: WR Justin Jefferson, S Josh Metellus, CB Byron Murphy Jr and PK Will Reichard.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 55.1% chance of winning this one on the road in Minneapolis. The over/under is 48.5, so take the over it’s the safe bet. I’m taking the Vikings in the upset for this game. The Vikings will win this one 8!



Final Score

Vikings – 36

Packers – 28