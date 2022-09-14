SMU Mustangs vs Maryland Terrapins Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs Maryland Terrapins

Saturday – September 17 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Maryland Stadium – College Park, MD



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (2-0)

Maryland Terrapins (2-0)



Both teams are sitting at 2-0 this season. SMU is averaging 46.5 points per game while Maryland is averaging 43.5. On the defensive side of the ball both teams are giving up 15 points or less per game. This game will be decided on that side of the ball. Defense will take the forefront of this contest. Let’s take a closer look at SMU on the road in Maryland.



Defense is Key

It’s been 6 years since SMU fans have seen a Mustang football team lead their conference in overall defense. This defense is only giving up about 153 rushing yards and around 184 passing yards a game. Keep an eye on the Mustangs defensive linemen and linebackers this week.



SMU Mustangs

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai will be the key for the Mustang offense. He has 644 passing yards with 7 touchdowns and 1 interception. He will need to feed running back TJ McDaniel early and often. TJ has racked up 137 yards on 19 carries while scoring 2 touchdowns this season. He averages 7.2 yards a carry so giving him the ball will move the chains and eat up the clock as well. This could be a huge win for SMU if they can pull this off.



Maryland Terrapins

Maryland has been flying under the radar for a couple of years. The Terrapins have a high-octane offense led by Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. He has 681 passing yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s dangerous in and out of the pocket. Maryland’s defense has held opposing runners to 102 rushing yards a game. Maryland’s defense is tough and stingy between the tackles.



Prediction

ESPN has the Terrapins with a 67.4% chance of winning at home this weekend. I’m taking SMU by 4 points. The running game will be the key for the Mustangs success on the road. The over/under is 69.5 so take the under it’s the safe bet!

Final Score

Mustangs – 31

Terrapins – 27