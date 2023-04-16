04/16/2023 MotoGP Raceday

The Americas GP in numbers

2018 – At COTA, Alex Rins became the first rider other than Marc Marquez to win with Honda since Cal Crutchlow at the 2018 Argentinian GP (which was also the most recent MotoGPTM win for LCR).

1994 – In Moto2TM, Bo Bendsneyder finished P3 for the first podium from a Dutch rider in the intermediate class since Wilco Zeelenberg was also third in 250cc at the 1994 Dutch TT. It’s also the first Dutch podium in the Moto2TM class.

539 – At the Americas GP, Rins gave Honda their first win since Marc Marquez at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna GP, 539 days ago.

50 – Rins has won exactly 50% of the last six MotoGPTM races.

29 – Fabio Quartararo finished P3 for his first podium since he was also P3 in Malaysia last year. This is his 29th premier class podium, all with Yamaha, moving above MotoGPTM Legend Max Biaggi into sixth on the list of Yamaha riders with most podiums in the class.

24 – With his win at the Americas GP, Rins ends Honda’s longest winless sequence – 24 successive races – since the Japanese manufacturer returned full-time to the premier class in 1982.

8 – Rins took his sixth MotoGPTM win (his second at COTA) and his first with Honda, having previously won with Suzuki. He becomes the eighth different rider who has won with two manufacturers since the introduction of MotoGPTM in 2002 along with Jack Miller, Andrea Dovizioso, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Maverick Viñales, Max Biaggi and Valentino Rossi.

8 – Since the opening race of the season in Portugal, there have been eight different podium finishers in MotoGPTM on Sunday, one less than last year at this stage of the season. Marco Bezzecchi is the only rider with more than one MotoGPTM podium so far.

4 – With Rins (Honda) winning ahead of Luca Marini (Ducati), Quartararo (Yamaha) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia), this is the first 1-2-3-4 with four different manufacturers since Valencia last year.

3 – Since the opening race in Portugal, there has always been a Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider on the Grand Prix podium: Bezzecchi in Portugal (P3) and Argentina (P1) and now Marini in the Americas (P2).

2 – This is the first podium featuring two different Japanese manufacturers since Australia last year, when it was Rins (Suzuki) winning ahead of M. Marquez (Honda). And the first time with a Yamaha and a Honda rider since the 2021 Americas GP (with M. Marquez winning ahead of Quartararo).

2 – At the Americas GP, Marini finished P2 for his maiden MotoGPTM podium.

