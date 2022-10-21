UNT Mean Green vs UTSA Roadrunners Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UNT Mean Green vs UTSA Roadrunners

Saturday – October 22 – 2:30 p.m.

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX



Records Before the Game

UNT Mean Green (4-3, 3-0 C-USA)

UTSA Roadrunners (5-2, 3-0 C-USA)



Here we are with two teams that’s on the verge of turning a corner this season. Both teams are undefeated in conference and a win on Saturday would leapfrog the winner into first place in Conference USA. North Texas will have their hands full with the Roadrunners offense on the road. Let’s take a closer look at UNT versus UTSA in a Conference USA match up in San Antonio.



Conference USA

North Texas is actually in a good place. With a win on the road, they would take over first place in the conference. On the other hand, with a loss they will be tied with 5 other teams.



UNT Mean Green

“You can find out just how good a team is when they have their backs against a wall” Coach Seth Littrell shared in a press conference Thursday. Last season around this time UNT fell apart and couldn’t recover. The Mean Green defense has hindered this team for years. Over the last two games UNT’s defense has made key stops in the 4th quarter to help the team pull out some wins. The defense will be the x-factor this week because UTSA offense can score in so many different ways.



UTSA Roadrunners

This team has been one of the best teams in the country over the past 5 years. No one really pays attention to the Roadrunners. Keep in mind that they have won the conference before and this game will be a coming out party for the Roadrunners. They have won 4 of their last 5 games with wins over FIU, Western Kentucky, MTSU and Texas Southern. The x-factor for this team will be its special teams.



Prediction

ESPN has the Roadrunners with a 75.7% chance of winning at home against UNT. If I was one of the coaches from Denton, I would share this with my defensive line and tell someone to do something about it! I’m taking UNT by 7!



Final Score

Mean Green – 26

Roadrunners – 19