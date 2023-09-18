Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday – September 18 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA

Records Before the Game

Cleveland Browns (1-0, 0-0 Away)

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1, 0-1 Home)



Both organizations and teams are looking for redemption. Pittsburgh is in search of a clear-cut leader at quarterback and Cleveland is giving quarterback DeShaun Watson a second chance at football life. Think whatever you want but I know both teams are searching for a win. Let’s take a look at this week’s other Monday night match-up which takes place in the Steel City.



Why you should watch this game

Everyone wants to see if DeShaun Watson is worth all of the money that the Cleveland Browns gave him. Pittsburgh is looking for a quarterback to take the reins since Big Ben walked away a few seasons ago.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s another game on ESPN between the Saints and Panthers. Picture in picture is the best choice. You can watch both games at the same time.



Cleveland Browns

The Browns beat the Bengals at home by 21 points. Everyone picked the Bengals to win on the road, but the Browns defense played lights out. The defense gave up 82 passing yards and 75 rushing yards last week. This week wide out Amari Cooper is listed as questionable. Keep an eye on the Browns defense. They will be the x-factor for a Browns win on the road. Browns fans will look for their defensive linemen to snuff out the Steelers running game.



Pittsburgh Steelers

Is Kenny Pickett the answer at quarterback for the Steelers? Last week he passed for 232 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. He looks as if he hasn’t taken control of the offense and is struggling reading coverages. Pittsburgh should rely on their run game and stick with it. They have a proven running back in Najee Harris. He will need to touch the ball at least 20 times at home for the Steelers to have a strong chance of winnings. The run game will open up the passing game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Browns with a 59.6% chance of winning on the road in Pittsburgh. Wait! When was the last time the Browns were favored over the Steelers and they won? Go ahead and use the internet. I’m taking the Browns over the Steelers by 10!



Final Score

Browns – 31

Steelers – 21