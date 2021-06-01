Dallas Mavericks: Series tied with Clippers 2-2

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



I was thoroughly surprised to see the Mavericks take a two game lead over the LA Clippers in Los Angeles. Dallas has now dropped the last two games looking as if they won the first two by some kind of fluke. Dallas has waited for this chance to right the wrong from last year. Dallas has a chance of winning the series if they can get back to playing solid defense and rebounding on both ends of the floor. Let’s take a look at the last two games in Dallas.



Game 3

LA Clippers 118 – Dallas 108 (Dallas leads 2-1)

Dallas came out playing on a high from Game 2. They scored 34 points in the 1st quarter and began to disappear in the 2nd. Luka Doncic scored a game high 44 points while leading the team in rebounding and assists. In order for the team to get a quality win, Luka can’t hoist up 28 shots a game. They still have guys that can get buckets. SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. needs the ball early in the shot clock. He can create his own shot, getting the ball late in the shot clock results in a desperate attempt at getting a bucket.



Game 4

LA Clippers 106 – Dallas 81 (Series Tied 2-2)

Rebounding, desire and patience! These three words meant so much in the Game 4 loss at home. Dallas fans packed the AAC and the crowd was bananas. The Clippers led by Khawhi Leonard and Paul George came out smoking. Dallas struggled playing catch up being down 10 or more points against any team. Rebounding has been a problem from Dallas all season long. LA has 17 second chance points in the 3rd and 4th quarters alone. Dallas won the first two games on the road by out rebounding the Clippers by +11 in both games.



My Thoughts

I truly believe that the Mavericks can somehow win this series. At the time of this article, Luka is struggling with a neck injury and the team is showing a killer mentality it takes to win this series and move on to the next round. Dallas has to dig deep down and get another win on the road in order to stay in striking distance. Making the playoffs is one thing, but winning a championship is another.



6/2 – Mavericks 42-30 vs Clippers 47-25 – 9PM on TNT



6/4 – Clippers 47-25 vs Mavericks 42-30 – TBD



6/6 – Mavericks 42-30 vs Clippers 47-25 – TBD