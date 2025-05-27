Texas Rangers: Offense a Bleak Failure, Future of Season In Question

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers have spent their entire season letting down their tremendous starting pitchers. The starters put the team in a position to win consistently. Skipper Bruce Bochy has even cobbled together a solid bullpen out of the dregs of the league. The offense has let the team down time and time again. This came to a head in New York. The Rangers were swept and embarrassed by the Yankees. Each game that unfolded was more repugnant than the last.

Corey Seager is hurt as usual. He has been productive when healthy. Josh Jung, Josh Smith, and Wyatt Langford have been good. Jonah Heim has been average. Other than that, the Rangers lineup has been an abyss. The Rangers failed to show up to the series at Yankee Stadium. They then waded into Chicago and almost got swept by the Chicago White Sox, a team that set records for futility last season.

The Rangers waste brilliant starts from Jacob deGrom on a weekly basis. Marcus Semien is COMPLETELY checked out. “Slow Starting Marcus” has failed to prepare properly yet again. He is second to last in the entire league in OPS. He is a disgrace and a fraud.

Hitting coaches Justin Viele and Seth Conner are blatantly stealing money. They are both dim and bad at their jobs. The Rangers boast an uncompetitive and disconnected attack. They continue to kick the can down the road during their most important season. A few more weeks of embarrassment will mean being sellers at the deadline.

The song remains the same as the past few weeks: the offense is dormant and the Rangers are wasting legendary pitching performances.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

5/26 – vs Blue Jays – 3:15 p.m.

5/27 – vs Blue Jays – 7:05 p.m.

5/28 – vs Blue Jays – 7:05 p.m.

5/30 – vs Cardinals – 7:05 p.m.

5/31 – vs Cardinals – 3:05 p.m.

6/1 – vs Cardinals – 12:05 p.m.