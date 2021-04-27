Texas Rangers: La Russa Back with a Vengeance

By Wiley Singleton

Tony La Russa faced off against the Texas Rangers for the first time since the 2011 World Series. He is a brilliant tactician. He is currently coaching the star-laden White Sox roster. The Sox crushed the Rangers.

The Rangers were able to beat the Angels in the series prior to playing the Sox. However, due to weak offense the Rangers are inconsistent. It is very disappointing to see the Rangers waste excellent pitching performances. It seems as though the stars have to align for the Rangers to steal the wins that they do get. They rely on massive over performances from players like Adolis Garcia. Garcia has been great and fun to watch. But how long can it last? Let us not forget about Danny Santana of two years ago. Santana had a huge year but then regressed to his real level.

Joey Gallo is getting on base a ton. His power numbers are down due to a lack of lineup protection. Gallo simply gets thrown garbage and takes his fair share of walks. IKF has been solid at shortstop, but his speed and defense are the best parts of his game. John King and Taylor Hearn have been solid out of the bullpen. The offense is extremely hapless overall. The best thing that can be said about the lineup is that it no longer includes Rougie Odor.

Even if the Rangers seem average now, the flaws that are present will persist as the pitching gets figured out. This team will be outgunned frequently, but it wastes far too many good pitching performances. The lineup cannot hit good power pitching. The lineup hits into a staggering amount of double plays and strikes out in the clutch frequently. This team does not have much talent, but even when they are threatening they will waste the opportunity. This flaw makes cheering for them vexing. Because getting swept by good teams happens, but if those sweeps come in between series losses to a team like the Orioles, playoffs are out of reach.

The Rangers get trashed by good squads like the Padres and White Sox. The Rangers lose series to bad teams like the Orioles. Hopefully the Rangers can find more success at home. The Rangers have been dreadful in their new park.