2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks

By DaVince "Dino" Wright



While sitting at my brother-in-law’s kitchen table having coffee and discussing sports events this morning, I spent most of the morning dodging Cowboys questions like Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones completely losing their marbles for the “umpteenth time”. What people fail to realize is that these teams surround themselves with professional egg heads not people like me that write stories because we are fans, we try to report the news the best we know how “strictly on emotions”. Dallas had 7 picks in this year’s draft and I believe that the team had concerns last season that ultimately hurt the team in the latter part of the season. The issue that they needed to address was at running back, defensive line, corner back and tight end. Draft analysts gave the Cowboys a B+! This was a really good draft for the Cowboys heading into the future. Let’s take a closer look at this years 2023 Cowboys draft class.



Round 1, Pick 26 – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Dallas needed a run stopper that could apply pressure up the middle. Wait? Dallas has Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams and Johnathan Hankins. It’s not Dallas needed another defensive tackle… they needed youth. Dallas will need to adjust the rotation of these defensive line to get the defensive pressure needed to stop teams from eating up yards in the middle of the field. Smith was dominant last season for the Wolverines. He’ll start making a name for himself in OTA’s and creating havoc for the defensive line.



Round 2, Pick 58 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Dallas drafted a tight end after Dalton Shultz went south to Houston. He was second on the team in receptions last season. I find it odd that Dallas which already has 3 tight ends, drafted another? Peyton Hendershot, Jake Ferguson and Sean McKeon are on the roster waiting on their shot to be the starter. Keep in mind that the tight end position is basically a lineman that catches passes. Dallas needs a guy that can run block, protect and catch passes to keep moving the chains.



Round 3, Pick 90 – DeMarvion Overshown, ILB, Texas

Here’s where Dallas stole a great one! This kid was a safety who was converted to inside linebacker. He puts you in the mind of a young Darren Woodson. He can cover running backs in the flat while stopping the run. The key for drafting him was using him to crowd the line as needed from the second level. He’s quick enough to cover receivers in the slot. Using him as a pass rusher on the other side of Micah Parson in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme will give opposing offensive coordinators nightmares.



Round 4, Pick 129 – Villiami Fehoko, DE, San Jose State

He’s 6’3, 276 pounds with a motor! No one knows this dude, but he reminds me of a young A.J. Hawk. He will grow into the position. Over his 3-year career he has 23 sacks, 11 pass deflections, 47 tackles for a loss and 5 forced fumbles. Say what you want but this kid will be one that fans will love. He will be a great compliment for the Cowboys D-linemen.



Round 5, Pick 169 – Asim Richards, OL, North Carolina

This was a smart pick for Dallas needed. Here’s the gist of it, this kid can play anywhere on the o-line. He’s an interchangeable guard, center or tackle. Dallas can use him at tackle and move Smith to guard. He’s a better guard anyways. Dallas struggled with pass protection at crucial times in close games last season. Richards is an excellent run blocker especially in the flat (screen plays).



Round 6, Pick 178 – Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Miss – (from Chicago via Miami, KC)

This kid will be a huge plus for the cornerback squad. CB Jourdan Lewis got injured last season and he was blooming into the player that Dallas thought he would be someday. Drafting Eric Scott Jr. was a great opportunity for the defensive backs to beef up the position with height, physicality and speed. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Nashon Wright haven’t panned out at the cornerback spot over the the past few years.



Round 6, Pick 212 – Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Dallas has a full house at the running back spot. There’s no more Zeke Elliott. Tony Pollard will be the starter once he’s healthy. Dallas has Ronald Jones and Malik Davis as backups. You will see him on the field in some capacity. This kid literally took over the Big 12 championship game last season. He has been a solid throughout his career for the Wildcats. He led the FBS in rushing yards last season with 1,936 yards. Over his career he racked up 43 touchdowns, 3604 rushing yards and 1280 receiving yards for Kanas State.



Round 7, Pick 244 – Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

This dude will be the sleeper in this class. He ran a 4.69 in the 40 and that’s not a huge eye opener for receiver. He could be huge in the slot. Remember Michael Irvin being a tough physical receiver as a possession receiver moving the chains. Dallas’ offense will be one to watch with the additions through the draft and free agency. I actually liked this pick and he will flourish on the offense when he gets his shots!