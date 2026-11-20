Team Statistics FG 37-70 28-61 Field Goal % 53 46 3PT 13-31 14-34 Three Point % 42 41 FT 10-18 22-30 Free Throw % 56 73 Rebounds 45 29 Offensive Rebounds 12 7 Defensive Rebounds 33 22 Assists 24 23 Steals 9 6 Blocks 6 5 Total Turnovers 15 12 Points Off Turnovers 17 14 Fast Break Points 20 23 Points in Paint 38 24 Fouls 22 16 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 5 14 Percent Led 20 71

TEAM NOTES courtesy of gofrogs.com

– TCU fell to 78-89 all-time against Texas A&M.

– TCU moved to 9-13 in overtime games under Jamie Dixon .

– TCU dropped to 81-9 against non-conference opponents under Dixon

– TCU made 13 threes in the first half, the most in a half in the 21st century.

– With 7,066 fans in attendance, TCU posted its first sellout crowd of the season. It was the largest since Feb. 3, 2024 when 7,894 saw TCU play Texas.

– TCU had five or more players in double figures for the fifth straight game to open the season. The previous record of this in the 21st century that the Frogs have had this occurrence happen to start the season was three times.

– Today was the fifth straight game to open the season in which TCU recorded 30 or more free throw attempts. The Frogs have earned 184 attempts so far this year.

– TCU’s 92 points scored were the most against Texas A&M since March 4, 1969 when the Frogs defeated the Aggies, 94-71.

– This is the second straight year that TCU has played in two or more overtime games.

– TCU led for 31:59. TAMU led for 9:13.