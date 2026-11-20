|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
UTA
|11
|6
|13
|18
|48
|
TCU
|23
|23
|26
|24
|96
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|18-57
|31-72
|Field Goal %
|32
|43
|3PT
|2-7
|8-17
|Three Point %
|29
|47
|FT
|10-15
|26-33
|Free Throw %
|67
|79
|Rebounds
|28
|56
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|22
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|34
|Assists
|13
|24
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|4
|10
|Total Turnovers
|19
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|9
|27
|Fast Break Points
|13
|15
|Points in Paint
|26
|38
|Fouls
|29
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|48
|Percent Led
|0
|99
Team Notes courtesy of gofrogs.com
- TCU employed its fifth unique starting lineup combination in seven contests. Wooten and Silva are the only Horned Frogs to start every game.
- TCU benefited from five double digit scorers on four separate occasions this season.
- Wednesday’s game marked the 14th time a Campbell-coached TCU team had five players put at least 10 points on the board.
- At least four Frogs have scored in double figures in all-but-one game.
- Wooten and Silva’s performances marked the first time two TCU players posted a double-double or a triple-double in the same game since the Horned Frogs’ Sweet 16 victory over Virginia on March 28. Miles and Suarez both notched double-doubles in the 79-69 triumph in Sacramento, California.
- TCU continues to top college basketball with 162 assists.
- TCU finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio better than 2-1 for the fifth time this season.
- The Frogs improved their season assist-to-turnover ratio to 1.91.
- At least one TCU player has dished out six-or-more assists in six of the Frogs’ seven victories.
- TCU’s 56 rebounds were the program’s second-most ever recorded in a game under Campbell.
- The Frogs are connecting at a 47 percent clip (32-70) from downtown over their last three outings. TCU converted 8-17 attempts behind the arc on Wednesday.
- TCU’s 26 free throws in the game were also a Campbell era record.
- Five of the Horned Frogs’ wins have now been by at least 45 points.
- TCU won its 16th straight ballgame at UT Arlington’s expense.
- The Horned Frogs widened their lead in the all-time series vs. the Mavericks to 19-9.
- TCU is now 44-2 in non-conference play and 30-0 in the month of November under head coach Mark Campbell.