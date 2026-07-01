Howard and Miles score 21, Lynx beat Wings 85-77

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
MIN
|28
|17
|19
|21
|85
|
DAL
|16
|13
|25
|23
|77
|
Team Stats
|FG
|31-72
|28-74
|Field Goal %
|43
|38
|3PT
|9-23
|7-23
|Three Point %
|39
|30
|FT
|14-17
|14-15
|Free Throw %
|82
|93
|Rebounds
|36
|38
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|11
|Defensive Rebounds
|27
|27
|Assists
|19
|13
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Total Turnovers
|10
|16
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fast Break Points
|2
|12
|Points in Paint
|38
|28
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|1
|Largest Lead
|23
|2
|Percent Led
|98
|1