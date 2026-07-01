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Howard and Miles score 21, Lynx beat Wings 85-77

June 30, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Women

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
MIN
 28 17 19 21 85
DAL
 16 13 25 23 77
 

Team Stats
FG 31-72 28-74
Field Goal % 43 38
3PT 9-23 7-23
Three Point % 39 30
FT 14-17 14-15
Free Throw % 82 93
Rebounds 36 38
Offensive Rebounds 9 11
Defensive Rebounds 27 27
Assists 19 13
Steals 9 7
Blocks 5 3
Total Turnovers 10 16
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 19 14
Fast Break Points 2 12
Points in Paint 38 28
Fouls 15 15
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 1
Largest Lead 23 2
Percent Led 98 1

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