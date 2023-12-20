New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, December 21 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

SoFI Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

New Orleans Saints (7-7, 3-4 Away)

Los Angeles Rams (7-7, 4-3 Home)



Both teams are looking to stay afloat in the NFC playoff race. The Saints, winners of 2 straight games are trying to stay close in the NFC South. The Rams are sitting within striking distance in the NFC West. This game will be a huge test for both teams. This game will come down to the team that controls the clock and creates turnovers in tight situations especially stopping their opponents in the red zone. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Thursday Night Football contest in Inglewood.



What to watch for

This game will come down to who’s playing the best under center by controlling the clock. The Saints will start Derek Carr while the Rams will start Matthew Stafford. Both quarterbacks are seasoned veterans, but the winner will lift his team during the 3rd and 4th quarters.



New Orleans Saints

Can quarterback Derek Carr carry this team? Here’s why I pose this question, why would the Saints go out and get him and then use backup Taysom Hill to get his plays under center during games. The Saints will need to play one or the other from now until the end of the season. The Saints uses trick plays at crazy times of the games. Running back Alvin Kamara will need to carry the ball at least 13 times in the first half. Give him the ball to open up the passing game. Wide out Chris Olave will be back this week and they will need TE Juwan Johnson to get the ball on the other side to move the chains for the offense.



Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing some solid ball right now. The offense has a new star in wide out Puka Nacua stretching the field. He has 87 receptions for 1163 and 4 touchdowns. All this offense needs is for wide out Cooper Kupp to get on track this week. They can score but will need help from the defense creating turnovers during this game. The Rams defensive line is better than the Saints offensive line. DT Aaron Donald will cause problems for the Saints. Keep an eye on LB Ernest Jones, CB Ahkello Witherspoon and Safety Jordan Fuller.



Prediction

ESPN has the Rams with a 60.2% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 46.5, so take the under in this one. I’m taking the Saints in an upset by 6!



Final Score

Saints – 24

Rams – 18