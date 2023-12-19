Dallas Mavericks: Above Average as of Late

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



I can remember sitting on my dad’s hospital bed a couple of years ago talking about how the Mavericks can get back to the NBA Finals. While giving my fantasy line-up for the Mavericks, my dad looks over his glasses and says, “If the Mavericks wants another championship, they need to convince Luka that he should be more defensive minded!” In 2011, the Mavericks won the title by signing defensive mind stars like DeShawn Stevenson, Tyson Chandler, Caron Butler and Corey Brewer just to name a few. This Mavericks team is good, but they still have missing pieces like a rebounder and an enforcer on defense. My dad passed on Christmas Eve a couple of years ago and I still watch the games like he’s still here. One thing that rings true… Luka needs to play tougher defense and spread the ball early in the shot clock. Defense wins championships!



Who’s Hot and Who’s Not!

The team is heating up. Over their last 5 games, the Mavericks are 4-1 with their only loss being to the Timberwolves at home by 18 points. Keep in mind that PG Kyrie Irving and PF Maxi Kleber have been out. The Mavericks have a tough schedule coming up this week and staying healthy will be the key for this squad to keep pace in the Western Conference. The Mavericks were sitting in 3rd place right behind the Timberwolves and Thunder prior to Monday night’s game. After the loss to the Nuggets they are in 5th place. Not bad, but the team could be better.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: December 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

In the first two meetings with the Clippers this season the Mavericks are 1-1 with their win being at home, 144-126. This game will be the same. Both teams can score points but for this game, the Mavericks will lose at home. I’m taking the Clippers by 7!

Final Score: Clippers 120 – Mavericks 113



Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Date: December 22

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This should be an easy game for the Mavericks… but the Rockets have been improving as of late. The Rockets have found its leader in Center Alperen Sengun. Don’t get me wrong, they have talent; but he’s inconsistent. Dallas will need to disrupt the Rockets from the opening tip. Keep an eye on Dante Exum for this one. I’m taking Dallas by 10+.

Final Score: Mavericks 124 – Rockets 106



San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: December 23

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will need to get a jump on the Spurs in this contest. “A wounded animal will come out of its corner fighting!” The Spurs have struggled to find their footing this season. Dallas should take this one going away. Don’t give the Spurs any breathing room. I’m taking Dallas by 12!

Final Score: Spurs 100 – Mavericks 112