TCU stating their case for March tournament beat Cinci 73-63

|Final
|1
|2
|T
|
CIN
|29
|34
|63
|
TCU
|32
|41
|73
|
Team Stats
|FG
|23-52
|26-59
|Field Goal %
|44
|44
|3PT
|13-31
|6-22
|Three Point %
|42
|27
|FT
|4-6
|15-21
|Free Throw %
|67
|71
|Rebounds
|37
|30
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|11
|Defensive Rebounds
|26
|19
|Assists
|19
|21
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Total Turnovers
|19
|6
|Points Off Turnovers
|7
|24
|Fast Break Points
|5
|10
|Points in Paint
|14
|30
|Fouls
|18
|10
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|1
|2
|Largest Lead
|4
|12
|Percent Led
|14
|71
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 2-7 all-time against Cincinnati and 2-2 in games in Fort Worth.
– Jamie Dixon improved to 10-6 all-time against the Bearcats.
– TCU improved to 14-5 at home this season and 130-46 under Dixon.
– The Frogs are 53-37 under Dixon in Big 12 home games.
– TCU won eight of its last nine games, which continues to be the most wins over a nine-game span since the 1998 season when the Frogs went 14-0 in the WAC.
– TCU finishes conference play with a program record 11 Big 12 wins.
– TCU’s fifth-straight win is the most consecutive wins the Horned Frogs have had in Big 12 play.
– TCU is 7-1 since Micah Robinson was inserted into the starting lineup eight games ago.
– TCU committed a season-low six turnovers. It was the 11th time this season TCU had less than 10 turnovers.
– Cincinnati’s 19 turnovers are the most by a TCU opponent in Big 12 play this season.