TCU stating their case for March tournament beat Cinci 73-63

March 8, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 T
CIN
 29 34 63
TCU
 32 41 73
 

Team Stats
FG 23-52 26-59
Field Goal % 44 44
3PT 13-31 6-22
Three Point % 42 27
FT 4-6 15-21
Free Throw % 67 71
Rebounds 37 30
Offensive Rebounds 11 11
Defensive Rebounds 26 19
Assists 19 21
Steals 3 8
Blocks 5 1
Total Turnovers 19 6
Points Off Turnovers 7 24
Fast Break Points 5 10
Points in Paint 14 30
Fouls 18 10
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 1 2
Largest Lead 4 12
Percent Led 14 71

TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 2-7 all-time against Cincinnati and 2-2 in games in Fort Worth.
Jamie Dixon improved to 10-6 all-time against the Bearcats.
– TCU improved to 14-5 at home this season and 130-46 under Dixon.
– The Frogs are 53-37 under Dixon in Big 12 home games.
– TCU won eight of its last nine games, which continues to be the most wins over a nine-game span since the 1998 season when the Frogs went 14-0 in the WAC.
– TCU finishes conference play with a program record 11 Big 12 wins.
– TCU’s fifth-straight win is the most consecutive wins the Horned Frogs have had in Big 12 play.  
– TCU is 7-1 since Micah Robinson was inserted into the starting lineup eight games ago.
– TCU committed a season-low six turnovers. It was the 11th time this season TCU had less than 10 turnovers.
– Cincinnati’s 19 turnovers are the most by a TCU opponent in Big 12 play this season.

