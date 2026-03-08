TCU stating their case for March tournament beat Cinci 73-63

Team Stats FG 23-52 26-59 Field Goal % 44 44 3PT 13-31 6-22 Three Point % 42 27 FT 4-6 15-21 Free Throw % 67 71 Rebounds 37 30 Offensive Rebounds 11 11 Defensive Rebounds 26 19 Assists 19 21 Steals 3 8 Blocks 5 1 Total Turnovers 19 6 Points Off Turnovers 7 24 Fast Break Points 5 10 Points in Paint 14 30 Fouls 18 10 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 1 2 Largest Lead 4 12 Percent Led 14 71

TEAM NOTES

– TCU improved to 2-7 all-time against Cincinnati and 2-2 in games in Fort Worth.

– Jamie Dixon improved to 10-6 all-time against the Bearcats.

– TCU improved to 14-5 at home this season and 130-46 under Dixon.

– The Frogs are 53-37 under Dixon in Big 12 home games.

– TCU won eight of its last nine games, which continues to be the most wins over a nine-game span since the 1998 season when the Frogs went 14-0 in the WAC.

– TCU finishes conference play with a program record 11 Big 12 wins.

– TCU’s fifth-straight win is the most consecutive wins the Horned Frogs have had in Big 12 play.

– TCU is 7-1 since Micah Robinson was inserted into the starting lineup eight games ago.

– TCU committed a season-low six turnovers. It was the 11th time this season TCU had less than 10 turnovers.

– Cincinnati’s 19 turnovers are the most by a TCU opponent in Big 12 play this season.