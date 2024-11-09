Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How low can it go?

The Dallas Cowboys have but all called the season off. Last week quarterback Dak Prescott was injured during their loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He’s likely to miss the rest of the season after signing the largest contract in NFL history. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was shaken up and missed a series with a shoulder stinger. Dallas looked as if they quit and no one is willing to put up a fight. Dallas will start Cooper Rush at quarterback this week. Who’s to say if he can turn it around for the offense? The running game has been null-and-void, pass protection is basically not working and play calling has been missing for the last 3 seasons. I’m not sure what’s going on and how the Cowboys can beat anyone right now. They just have to focus on one play at a time in all three phases of the game.



Can the Cowboys get it together?

It starts with getting quality players to come in and play for this team. No major trades made at the deadline this year means the front office is sitting back wishing that someone will step up and win some games this season. The offense will need from the backups to take the next step and become household names by making some plays. The defense will need to also find some guys to help Micah Parsons (if he’s back this week) stopping the opposing teams running backs and create some turnovers to give the offense a chance to score in the red zone instead of kicking 7 field goals a game.



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – November 10 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Philadelphia Eagles (6-2, 3-1 Away)

The Eagles are sitting in second place in the NFC East right behind the surprising Washington Commanders and way ahead of the Cowboys. In their last 5 games the Eagles are 4-1 with their last loss coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The key for the Eagles has been former NY Giant running back Saquon Barkley who has been averaging 5.9 yards carry with 925 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the Eagles. You know that they will establish the run because the Cowboys can’t stop the run.



Dallas Cowboys (3-5, 0-3 Home)

The Cowboys are trying to find a way to win. All of the big named players are hurt, so the backups and role players are lost right now. They’re lost on the field and in the locker room. I hate to think that they just gave up, but from what I see; they really don’t want to play anymore this season. Dallas will need to let running back Dalvin Cook start and play him the majority of the game so they can see if he can give the offense a boost. Starting running back Rico Dowdle is a change of pace running back not a starter. The defense will have Micah Parsons back this game. Just allow Parsons to play like a demon and lift the defense up with his style of play.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 69.1% chance of winning Sunday afternoon. I hate to take the Eagles, but they are the better team and Dallas is struggling in all three phases of the game, oh yeah make that four phases; because coaching has been missing this season too! I’m taking Philly by 10 if not more. It’ll be ugly on Sunday…



Final Score

Eagles – 30

Cowboys – 20