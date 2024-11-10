Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Sunday Night Football

The NFL schedulers have been looking like geniuses! Last week Vikings and Colts mixed it up and the week before that Chiefs and Raiders played an entertaining game. The winner of this game will take another step toward the playoffs in their respected division and conference. Detroit is on a 6-game winning streak while the Texans have dropped 3 of their last 6 games. One would think that the bullies of the league like Green Bay, San Francisco and Dallas have taken a back seat to the Texans and Lions. Sunday Night Football has showcased some young talented players on surprising teams as of late. I love it!



Injury Report

Both teams have starters and impact players listed on the injury report. The Texans and Lions have listed 3 players as questionable and 2 players on the IR (considered out). Players listed as questionable could possibly play in Sunday night’s game. The Lions have: OT Taylor Decker, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin and LB Malcolm Rodriguez on the list. The Texans has: WR Nico Collins, G Kenyon Green and LB Azeez Al-Shaair listed as questionable.



Game Info

Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans

Sunday – November 10 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX



Detroit Lions (7-1, 4-0 Away)

I can remember 5 years ago; the Lions organization was considered one of the worst organizations in football. It was the place a player went to finish out their careers. Now, the Lions are one of the best teams in football and it all starts with their head coach Dan Campbell. His philosophy of football changed the dynamics of the team while veteran quarterback Jared Goff leads the team on the field. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is solid as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Wide out Amon-Ra St. Brown is the x-factor for the team with his style of play.



Houston Texans (6-3, 4-0 Home)

The Texans are led by an upcoming superstar kid under center. C.J. Stroud is looking like a 10-year veteran by the way he plays. He has 2139 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Running back Joe Mixon came over from the Bengals and has energized the running game. This offense is leading the AFC South in every offensive category this season. This is a young dangerous team that’s solid on offense and defense. Keep an eye on: LB Henry To’oto’o, S Calen Bullocks, TE Dalton Shultz and S Jimmie Ward.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 61.6% chance of winning on the road. They are favored by every football analyst in the country. I’m going in a completely direction! I’m taking the Texans by 6! The over/under is 48.5, so take the over. This game will be close right until the end of the 4th quarter.



Final Score

Texans – 37

Lions – 31