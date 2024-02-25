TCU pulls away in the second half, beats Cincinnati 75-57

|1
|2
|F
|32
|25
|57
|39
|36
|75
Team Stats
|FG
|22-53
|26-58
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|44.8
|3PT
|5-14
|9-22
|Three Point %
|35.7
|40.9
|FT
|8-14
|14-15
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|93.3
|Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|8
|Defensive Rebounds
|24
|25
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|7
|11
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Total Turnovers
|17
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|3
|16
|Fast Break Points
|4
|25
|Points in Paint
|28
|26
|Fouls
|12
|10
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|3
|22
Team Notes courtesy of TCU Basketball
- TCU improved to 1-6 against Cincinnati.
- TCU outrebounded the Big 12 leader in rebounding, 33-32. The Horned Frogs improved to 13-5 this season and 128-41 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
- The Frogs improved to 12-2 in home games this season.
- TCU improved to 102-36 at home under Jamei Dixon, including 39-31 in Big 12 games.
- The Frogs shot a season-best from the free-throw line at 93.3 percentage (14-of-15).
- TCU held Cincinnati to its season-low of 57 points.
- The nation’s leader in fastbreak points, TCU had 25, its most in Big 12 play this season.
- TCU used its fifth different starting lineup.
- The 18-point win was TCU’s largest in conference play this season.
- All available Frogs entered the game