News Ticker

TCU pulls away in the second half, beats Cincinnati 75-57

February 25, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 F
Cincinnati 32 25 57
TCU 39 36 75

Team Stats

 
FG 22-53 26-58
Field Goal % 41.5 44.8
3PT 5-14 9-22
Three Point % 35.7 40.9
FT 8-14 14-15
Free Throw % 57.1 93.3
Rebounds 32 33
Offensive Rebounds 8 8
Defensive Rebounds 24 25
Assists 13 18
Steals 7 11
Blocks 6 4
Total Turnovers 17 12
Points Off Turnovers 3 16
Fast Break Points 4 25
Points in Paint 28 26
Fouls 12 10
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 3 22

Team Notes courtesy of TCU Basketball

  • TCU improved to 1-6 against Cincinnati. 
  • TCU outrebounded the Big 12 leader in rebounding, 33-32. The Horned Frogs improved to 13-5 this season and 128-41 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
  • The Frogs improved to 12-2 in home games this season.
  • TCU improved to 102-36 at home under Jamei Dixon, including 39-31 in Big 12 games.
  • The Frogs shot a season-best from the free-throw line at 93.3 percentage (14-of-15).
  • TCU held Cincinnati to its season-low of 57 points.
  • The nation’s leader in fastbreak points, TCU had 25, its most in Big 12 play this season.
  • TCU used its fifth different starting lineup.
  • The 18-point win was TCU’s largest in conference play this season.
  • All available Frogs entered the game

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly