Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders

Thursday – October 5 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

FedEx Field – Landover, MD



Records Before the Game

Chicago Bears (0-4, 0-2 Away)

Washington Commanders (2-2, 1-1 Home)



I can’t wait to watch this one. I’m not crazy about the Commanders because they are in the NFC East with my Cowboys and I’m really cheering for the Chicago Bears to get a win at home. I’m praying that they beat Washington and get on track this year. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s NFC matchup in Landover.



Why you should watch this game

Both teams are struggling. Both have lost their last 2 games. The winner of this game will break their 2-game losing streak. Will it be Justin Fields or Sam Howell that leads their team to victory.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Neither team impresses you and as a result you end up watching a baseball playoff game.



Chicago Bears

Chicago is one of the worst teams in football. Believe it or not, I think that they are a good team but playing in the wrong scheme. The quarterback that they covet is off to a rocky start this season. Why did they draft him? Justin Fields is not a pocket passer. The Bears would be wise to allow him to use his feet as well as his arm. The play book limits him as a quarterback because he’s taking a beating behind a makeshift line. Justin Fields is the x-factor for this game. Keep an eye on him, he just might turn things around this game.



Washington Commanders

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy came to Washington this season and wanted to duplicate his success with the Commanders that he had in Kansas City. The difference between his former team and the Commanders is the quarterback. The key for Washington will be running Brian Robinson, Jr. this week. He will need to establish the run to open up the passing game. Washington has a team that could possibly run the table, but they have no clue of how to do it!



Prediction

ESPN has the Commanders winning at home this week. The Bears are searching for a win. This will be a good game to watch. I’m taking Chicago by 6!



Final Score

Bears – 30

Commanders – 24