TCU holds on to be at Xavier 76-72

FG 28-58 28-60 Field Goal % 48.3 46.7 3PT 9-28 6-18 Three Point % 32.1 33.3 FT 7-9 14-18 Free Throw % 77.8 77.8 Rebounds 31 31 Offensive Rebounds 10 10 Defensive Rebounds 21 21 Assists 20 15 Steals 3 13 Blocks 2 1 Total Turnovers 15 8 Points Off Turnovers 11 19 Fast Break Points 11 19 Points in Paint 36 38 Fouls 15 13 Technical Fouls 0 2 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 6 11

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

– Frankie Collins had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. It was the second-straight game he led the Frogs in all three categories.

– Ernest Udeh Jr. tied a career-high with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

– Brendan Wenzel was 3-of-5 from 3-point range and tied a season-high with 15 points. He has made at least one 3-pointer in all, but one game (Santa Clara).

– Freshman Micah Robinson scored a career-high 10 points, all in the first half, in 13 minutes of play. He was 2-of-3 from 3-point range, a season-high for makes.

– Vasean Allette and Trazarien White each had a season-high four steals. It tied White’s career high.

– TCU was without starting guard, Noah Reynolds , due to a wrist injury.