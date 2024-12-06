News Ticker

TCU holds on to be at Xavier 76-72

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 T
XAV 29 43 72
TCU 37 39 76

Team Stats

 
FG 28-58 28-60
Field Goal % 48.3 46.7
3PT 9-28 6-18
Three Point % 32.1 33.3
FT 7-9 14-18
Free Throw % 77.8 77.8
Rebounds 31 31
Offensive Rebounds 10 10
Defensive Rebounds 21 21
Assists 20 15
Steals 3 13
Blocks 2 1
Total Turnovers 15 8
Points Off Turnovers 11 19
Fast Break Points 11 19
Points in Paint 36 38
Fouls 15 13
Technical Fouls 0 2
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 6 11

INDIVIDUAL NOTES
–       Frankie Collins had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. It was the second-straight game he led the Frogs in all three categories.
–       Ernest Udeh Jr. tied a career-high with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.
–       Brendan Wenzel was 3-of-5 from 3-point range and tied a season-high with 15 points. He has made at least one 3-pointer in all, but one game (Santa Clara).
–       Freshman Micah Robinson scored a career-high 10 points, all in the first half, in 13 minutes of play. He was 2-of-3 from 3-point range, a season-high for makes.
–       Vasean Allette and Trazarien White each had a season-high four steals. It tied White’s career high.
–       TCU was without starting guard, Noah Reynolds, due to a wrist injury.

