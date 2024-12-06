TCU holds on to be at Xavier 76-72

|1
|2
|T
|XAV
|29
|43
|72
|TCU
|37
|39
|76
Team Stats
|FG
|28-58
|28-60
|Field Goal %
|48.3
|46.7
|3PT
|9-28
|6-18
|Three Point %
|32.1
|33.3
|FT
|7-9
|14-18
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|77.8
|Rebounds
|31
|31
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|21
|Assists
|20
|15
|Steals
|3
|13
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Total Turnovers
|15
|8
|Points Off Turnovers
|11
|19
|Fast Break Points
|11
|19
|Points in Paint
|36
|38
|Fouls
|15
|13
|Technical Fouls
|0
|2
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|6
|11
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
– Frankie Collins had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. It was the second-straight game he led the Frogs in all three categories.
– Ernest Udeh Jr. tied a career-high with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.
– Brendan Wenzel was 3-of-5 from 3-point range and tied a season-high with 15 points. He has made at least one 3-pointer in all, but one game (Santa Clara).
– Freshman Micah Robinson scored a career-high 10 points, all in the first half, in 13 minutes of play. He was 2-of-3 from 3-point range, a season-high for makes.
– Vasean Allette and Trazarien White each had a season-high four steals. It tied White’s career high.
– TCU was without starting guard, Noah Reynolds, due to a wrist injury.