Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC West Standings

The AFC West is one of the top divisions in football. Kansas City, Los Angeles and Denver have winning records right now while the Raiders are 2-10. The division has the current two-time Super Bowl champion Chiefs at the top of the division followed by the Chargers and Broncos 3 games back. The winner of this game will take full control of the division and set themselves up for a strong playoff run. This will be one of the best games to watch this weekend. Keep an eye on Denver and the Raiders this weekend as well.



Injury Report

The injury report will play a huge factor in this game. Both teams have players listed as questionable and on injured reserved. Chargers: LB Denzel Perryman, CB Cam Hart, LB Daiyan Henley and WR Ladd McConkey listed as questionable with LB Junior Colson on the IR-R. Chiefs: PK Harrison Butker, PK Spencer Shrader, WR Hollywood Brown, TE Peyton Hendershot and TE Jared Wylie all listed on the IR list.



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – December 8 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Los Angeles Chargers (8-4, 4-2 Away)

The Chargers are 4-1 in their last 5 games with wins over Cleveland, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Atlanta with their only loss was to Baltimore by 7. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been balling this season without having a true number 1 receiver. He has 2551 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 1 interception. He will be the x-factor for the Chargers on the road. Players to watch: RB Gus Edwards, WR Joshua Palmer, LB Daiyan Henley (game time decision) and S Derwin James. This team is sneaky good!



Kansas City Chiefs (11-1, 6-0 Home)

The Chiefs have won games by the thinnest of margins. In their last 5 games, the Chiefs have won by an average of 5.3 points. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will need to be magical in Sunday night’s game because the Chargers defense is a stingy group. The Chiefs have 6 starters listed on the IR and will not be playing. Head coach Andy Reid will be dialing up plays to overcome missing players on the offensive side of the ball. Players to watch: RB Kareem Hunt, RB Isiah Pacheco, TE Travis Kelce, WR Xavier Worthy and S Cam Conner.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 61.6% chance of winning Sunday night. The over/under and line won’t make a difference in this one. This game will be close with the Chiefs barely getting by with a win. I’m taking Kansas City by 4 points.



Final Score

Chiefs – 32

Chargers – 28



