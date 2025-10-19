News Ticker

TCU hangs on to beat Baylor 42-36

October 19, 2025 Baylor Football, Big XII Football, Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, TCU Football

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 7 3 8 18 36
 

 0 21 7 14 42

Scoring Summary

 1st BAY 00:53 BAY – Washington,Bryson 1 yd run (Hawkins,Connor kick), 13 plays, 92 yards, TOP 06:22
7
0
2nd TCU 10:59 TCU – Rogers,DJ 8 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 12 plays, 75 yards, TOP 04:54
7
7
2nd TCU 06:10 TCU – Barnes,Kevorian 5 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 2 plays, 17 yards, TOP 00:29
7
14
2nd BAY 02:04 BAY – Hawkins,Connor 42 yd field goal 11 plays, 47 yards, TOP 03:58
10
14
2nd TCU 00:11 TCU – Dwyer,Jordan 6 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 10 plays, 77 yards, TOP 01:47
10
21
3rd TCU 11:39 TCU – Pimpton,Ka’Morreun 3 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 7 plays, 74 yards, TOP 03:13
10
28
3rd BAY 06:40 BAY – Porter,Jadon 18 yd pass from Robertson,Sawyer (Cameron,Josh pass) 13 plays, 75 yards, TOP 04:59
18
28
4th BAY 14:55 BAY – Hawkins,Connor 41 yd field goal 12 plays, 58 yards, TOP 05:14
21
28
4th TCU 13:46 TCU – Battle,Trent 65 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 3 plays, 75 yards, TOP 01:09
21
35
4th TCU 06:04 TCU – Barnes,Kevorian 14 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 4 plays, 33 yards, TOP 02:12
21
42
4th BAY 03:08 BAY – Thomas,Keaton 24 yd fumble recovery (Robertson,Sawyer rush)
29
42
4th BAY 00:30 BAY – Wilson,Kole 35 yd pass from Robertson,Sawyer (Hawkins,Connor kick) 10 plays, 95 yards, TOP 01:19
36
42

 

 

Team Stats
1st Downs 27 21
3rd down efficiency 6-17 6-13
4th down efficiency 2-4 0-0
Total Yards 439 427
Passing 318 231
Comp/Att 25/52 22/31
Yards per pass 6.1 7.5
Interceptions thrown 3 0
Rushing 121 196
Rushing Attempts 37 38
Yards per rush 3.3 5.2
Penalties 5-44 6-75
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles lost 1 1
Interceptions thrown 3 0
Possession 31:48 28:12

