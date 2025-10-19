TCU hangs on to beat Baylor 42-36

|
|7
|3
|8
|18
|36
|
|0
|21
|7
|14
|42
Scoring Summary
|1st
|BAY
|00:53
|BAY – Washington,Bryson 1 yd run (Hawkins,Connor kick), 13 plays, 92 yards, TOP 06:22
|
7
|
0
|2nd
|TCU
|10:59
|TCU – Rogers,DJ 8 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 12 plays, 75 yards, TOP 04:54
|
7
|
7
|2nd
|TCU
|06:10
|TCU – Barnes,Kevorian 5 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 2 plays, 17 yards, TOP 00:29
|
7
|
14
|2nd
|BAY
|02:04
|BAY – Hawkins,Connor 42 yd field goal 11 plays, 47 yards, TOP 03:58
|
10
|
14
|2nd
|TCU
|00:11
|TCU – Dwyer,Jordan 6 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 10 plays, 77 yards, TOP 01:47
|
10
|
21
|3rd
|TCU
|11:39
|TCU – Pimpton,Ka’Morreun 3 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 7 plays, 74 yards, TOP 03:13
|
10
|
28
|3rd
|BAY
|06:40
|BAY – Porter,Jadon 18 yd pass from Robertson,Sawyer (Cameron,Josh pass) 13 plays, 75 yards, TOP 04:59
|
18
|
28
|4th
|BAY
|14:55
|BAY – Hawkins,Connor 41 yd field goal 12 plays, 58 yards, TOP 05:14
|
21
|
28
|4th
|TCU
|13:46
|TCU – Battle,Trent 65 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 3 plays, 75 yards, TOP 01:09
|
21
|
35
|4th
|TCU
|06:04
|TCU – Barnes,Kevorian 14 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 4 plays, 33 yards, TOP 02:12
|
21
|
42
|4th
|BAY
|03:08
|BAY – Thomas,Keaton 24 yd fumble recovery (Robertson,Sawyer rush)
|
29
|
42
|4th
|BAY
|00:30
|BAY – Wilson,Kole 35 yd pass from Robertson,Sawyer (Hawkins,Connor kick) 10 plays, 95 yards, TOP 01:19
|
36
|
42
|
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|21
|3rd down efficiency
|6-17
|6-13
|4th down efficiency
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Yards
|439
|427
|Passing
|318
|231
|Comp/Att
|25/52
|22/31
|Yards per pass
|6.1
|7.5
|Interceptions thrown
|3
|0
|Rushing
|121
|196
|Rushing Attempts
|37
|38
|Yards per rush
|3.3
|5.2
|Penalties
|5-44
|6-75
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles lost
|1
|1
|Interceptions thrown
|3
|0
|Possession
|31:48
|28:12