I’ll be real with y’all, I’m pretty disappointed with these Prime Time game match ups for this week. Sure Sunday Night Football is an epic match up, but the other two games leave a lot to be desired. The Thursday night pairing might make me go to bed early. A battle between a pair of 3-win teams doesn’t really impress me. Monday night could be better. I mean Joe Burrow is something special and I like watching Jayden Daniels get after it. Sunday Night Football though is the real deal! Down in Mexico! Good times for sure! Let’s get into these previews!

Thursday Night Football

Indianapolis Colts (3-7-1, 1-4 Away) vs Houston Texans (3-6, 0-4 Home)

Thursday – November 19 – 7:15 p.m.

Prime Video

Reliant Stadium – Houston, TX

Both teams really need a win Thursday night. Both teams are in the AFC South where the Jacksonville Jaguars lead the division with Houston sitting in 2nd place while Indianapolis is in third place. A win for Houston will pretty much lock themselves into 2nd place with a 1.5 game lead. The Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones will need to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Houston’s young gunslinger C.J. Stroud will need to control the clock and run the offense down the field. Both quarterbacks will be the x-factor for their respected teams. ESPN has the Texans with a 74.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Texans by 9!

Final Score

Texans – 24

Colts – 15

Sunday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings (7-2 Away) vs San Francisco 49ers (8-1 Home)

Sunday – November 22 – 7:20PM

TV: NBC

Estadio Banorte – Mexico City, Mexico

Both teams are battling for postseason seeding in the NFC. The Vikings sit in 2nd place in the NFC North while the 49ers are in the NFC West in first place. This will be the “Clash of the Titans” Sunday night in Mexico. Last week, the 49ers went into JerryWorld and beat the Cowboys while the Vikings thrashed the Packers in Green Bay with their newly acquired quarterback, Kirk Cousins. This game will be for bragging rights in the NFC. The key for a 49ers victory will be to score points and fast while the Vikings defense will need to show up playing tough and physical upfront. ESPN has the 49ers with a 63.5% chance of winning in Mexico. I’m taking the Vikings by 7! This is my upset special of the week!

Final Score

Vikings – 30

49ers – 23