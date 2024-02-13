Dallas Mavericks: Win Streak on Tap!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mavericks have been rocking and rolling since their last loss on February 3rd to Milwaukee by 12. The Mavericks are riding high on their 4-game winning streak. Dallas has quality wins over Philadelphia, Brooklyn, New York and Oklahoma City. I have been a huge critic this year of the Mavericks due to their lack of defense as well as their rebounding woes in the 3rd and 4th quarters of every game. Dallas has some of their best players for Monday night game with game time decisions. Injuries have played a huge part in Dallas falling from 3rd place in the Western Conference to their current 8th place seed. They are two games ahead of the surging Lakers and a half game behind the Kings. The Mavericks can easily move up 3 spots if they can win 3 of their next 4 games. Dallas has a 3-game home stand (2 before the break). Upcoming games against the Wizards, Spurs, Suns and Pacers will play a huge part heading into the NBA All-Star Weekend.



Dallas Mavericks: Trade Grade – B

I am thoroughly surprised to see how Dallas went out got some freakin’ big men. Dallas has struggled for the past 3 seasons without having a dominant presence in the paint on the defense and offensive side of the ball. Dallas got P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford and put them right on the floor. P.J. is 6’7 power forward who is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds this season and averages 2.4 blocks a game exactly what the Mavericks need. Center Daniel Gafford is a 6’10 center that averages 11.1 points and 8.0 rebounds a game. He’s a good defensive rebounder that eats glass! I love the trade bringing these two young guys to Dallas, it’s exactly what the doctor ordered.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: February 12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas is on a 4-game winning streak and a win tonight against the incoming Wizards will be a huge boost for this team. Dallas is favored by -11.5. Keep an eye on PF Daniel Gafford on the boards. He will be key coming off the bench tonight. I’m taking Dallas by 12+!

Final Score: Wizards 92 – Mavericks 118



San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: February 14

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will have their hands full with the Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama. He is a nightmare on both ends of the floor especially in the paint. He averages 7.9 rebounds a game but the 4 blocks per contest is what makes him a game changer. Dallas will need to pull him away from the paint and run the offense through the center spot. I’m taking Dallas by 15 against a scrappy Spurs team.

Final Score: Spurs 110 – Mavericks 125



Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: February 22

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

This is the 3rd game in the Mavericks home stand and the first game after the NBA All-Star Weekend. The Suns are clicking on all cylinders with Durant, Booker and Beal on the floor at the same time. They average 87% of the Suns offense. Dallas will need to play tough on the defensive end.

This game will be the end of Dallas’ winning streak and 3-game home stand. I’m taking the Suns by 11.

Final Score: Suns 130 – Mavericks 119



Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

Date: February 25

Time: 4:00 pm

TV: TBD

This will be a huge test for Dallas. The Pacers team mirrors Dallas in many ways than one. They have a proven young star in Tyrese Haliburton that can score but he’s streaky, young rebounders and tenacious on the defensive end at times. I’m taking Dallas by 9! This game will start the Mavericks new winning streak!

Final Score: Mavericks 122 – Pacers 113