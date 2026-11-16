|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
KSU
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|
TCU
|7
|3
|7
|3
|20
|
Team Statistics
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|3rd down efficiency
|5-13
|10-18
|4th down efficiency
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Yards
|302
|324
|Passing
|244
|225
|Comp/Att
|22/33
|20/34
|Yards per pass
|7.4
|6.6
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|0
|Rushing
|58
|99
|Rushing Attempts
|25
|35
|Yards per rush
|2.3
|2.8
|Penalties
|4-41
|1-10
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles lost
|2
|0
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|0
|Possession
|28:05
|31:55
1st Quarter
KSU 0, TCU 7
TCU – Ashley,Kari 19 yd run (Lemmermann,Kyle kick), 3 plays, 28 yards, TOP 00:47
2nd Quarter
KSU 0, TCU 10
TCU – Lemmermann,Kyle 29 yd field goal 7 plays, 62 yards, TOP 01:55
3rd Quarter
KSU 0, TCU 17
TCU – Hayes,Jacobe 5 yd pass from Craig,Jaden (Lemmermann,Kyle kick) 9 plays, 75 yards, TOP 04:46
KSU 3, TCU 17
KSU – Rodriguez,Luis 55 yd field goal 7 plays, 38 yards, TOP 03:31
KSU 10, TCU 17
KSU – Tibbs,Jaron 53 yd pass from Duff,Dillon (Rodriguez,Luis kick) 3 plays, 80 yards, TOP 01:19
4th Quarter
KSU 10, TCU 20
TCU – Lemmermann,Kyle 36 yd field goal 11 plays, 57 yards, TOP 05:33