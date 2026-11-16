By Gregg Moeller

Okay. I will admit I’ve never seen Invincible, the movie about Vince Papale. I am well aware of his story, though, and I’ve seen clips on YouTube to get the basic gist.

(Editor’s Note–where did we GET a phrase like “get the gist”? This English teacher senses a project for this weekend. And yes, my life is THAT exciting.)

I have heard that the movie plays fast with the facts–for example, it leaves out the fact that he played for the Philadelphia Bell, the WFL franchise, and caught the first pass in that ill-fated team’s history. But it’s a movie, not an ESPN “30 For 30” episode.

But his story is inspiring. So, now his 1977 card is now far more valuable than what a common card would be. In fact, his card is now the third most valuable in that set, behind Sweetness and Steve Largent’s rookie card.

But before 2006, it HAD to be among the Tom Wittums and the David Lees when it came to value. Now, you see it selling for what I paid for it. Talk about playing the long game.

I’ve tried to think of another player whose card suddenly became far more valuable because of his off the field experiences than for his playing–a player that caused card collectors to plow through their binders and boxes to see if they had “that guy”…and here’s who came to mind:

Al Cowlings.

Sadly, thanks to his choice of friends and chauffeuring skills, Al’s two cards probably took a major jump in value that week, and they are still a good three dollars higher than those of players significantly better than him.

Sadly, Tom Wittum died in 2010. David Lee is still around, though–and he was a good punter for twelve years with the Colts. So, there’s still a chance that someone will make a movie about him. I’d go see it, then look to see if I had his card. You just never know…